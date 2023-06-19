Retiring Staff Member Highlights Successes Of Cabot 2023 Graduates

Cabot School celebrated the accomplishments of the seven members of the Class of 2023 on June 7th.
The commencement began with the students entering the school’s Performing Arts Center to the “Long Train Running” strains performed by the school band.
Following a welcome by the school’s principal, Rebecca Tatistcheff, Graduate Neil Alexander introduced the guest speaker, Linda Savoca, executive assistant/registrar at the school, who is retiring this year.
Linda began by saying, “Class — I ask that you take a moment to look at the faces in front of you .. every person you see here today is proud of your many accomplishments and the goals that you have already attained.”
She addressed the individual graduates, highlighting the successes she had seen in each one.
Neil: “I see the drive and determination in how you conduct yourself and how you have set goals and reached them. You will change the world by serving mankind.”
Anthony: “Life hasn’t always been easy for you. Through it all you have been a role model to so many of your younger students … always taking time to listen and encourage them.”
Lexi: “Some of you may not know it, but Lexi has quite a sense of humor which I get to see most days when she is near the office. Don’t ever lose that impish smile.”
Marc: “Your kindness can change the world. I have missed seeing your smile around campus as you have been working hard at your trade and co-op position. You are well on your way to success.”
Declan: “It often seemed as if you were quiet and reserved. The truth, however, is that you are observing the world around you and I know you have much to offer.”
Abi: “Your dedication to your family is truly amazing. Through everything, you have been a beacon of light and hope. Please continue to share that with the world.”
Wyatt: “What can I say … I remember when you were just a little tyke. Boy have you grown. You have the grace and maturity that some never find in their life. You are an old soul, which is a wonderful compliment to you.”
Linda then described some of traits she has seen of the class: Compassion, when the loss of their classmate — Logan Cookson — connected them in ways they will never forget; Dedication and Perseverance, after going through the trials of the COVID pandemic; Integrity and Honesty; Hard Work, the dedication and commitment shown to internships, co-op positions and service to the school and community. “All of these traits have prepared you for your next adventure in life.”
She concluded with these encouraging words, “Whether you have already started down your career path or will be continuing your education, wherever your future takes you, don’t just go along for the ride — let it take you somewhere — for life is a never ending adventure.”
Jackie Batten, the secondary school counselor at Cabot, announced the scholarships being awarded, “I am very proud to announce that the senior class of 2023 was awarded $378,920 dollars in scholarship funding this year.”
Neil Alexander: Free College for Maine Program for First Responders; Gov. Phil Hoff Vermont Honor Scholarship; Cabot School Alumni.
Anthony Butts: Gear Up Program Scholarship; White Mountain Community College Advanced Welding Program; Cabot School Faculty and Staff Scholarship.
Declan O’Connor: Gear Up Program Scholarship; Cabot Community Investment Fund; Bard College Achievement.
Abigail Scribner: Cabot School Alumni; Gear Up Program Scholarship.
Wyatt Searles: University of Vermont Green and Gold Scholarship.
Cabot School Class of 2023: Neil Alexander, Anthony Butts, Alexia Churchill, Marc Cruz Ducharme, Declan O’Connor, Abigail Scribner and Wyatt Searles.
