Retiring Staff Member Highlights Successes Of Cabot 2023 Graduates
Moments during the Commencement for the Class of 2023 at Cabot School on June 7th — beginning with top left photo, going clockwise: Abigail Scribner; (from left) Wyatt Searles, Anthony Butts, Declan O'Connor and Neil Alexander; School Board Chair Rory Thibault is assisted by Linda Savoca; Linda converses with Marc Cruz Ducharme; Neil Alexander with family members; and Alexia Churchill shown with a family member. (Courtesy photos)

Cabot School celebrated the accomplishments of the seven members of the Class of 2023 on June 7th.

The commencement began with the students entering the school’s Performing Arts Center to the “Long Train Running” strains performed by the school band.

