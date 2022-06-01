Rev. Kurt Herber Leaving United Community Church

ST. JOHNSBURY — The United Community Church will say goodbye to Rev. Kurt Herber at this Sunday’s 10 a.m. worship service.
Rev. Kurt has been the interim pastor at UCC in St. Johnsbury for the past 18 months. Rev. Herber has spent his pastoral career as an interim pastor assisting churches in the United Methodist and United Church of Christ denominations to search for and call a settled pastor.
Under Rev. Kurt Herber’s leadership, UCC organized a search committee for a new settled pastor. Despite COVID -19 restrictions, mission projects have also continued under his direction. UCC teamed with St. Johnsbury Academy Culinary department to host a community Thanksgiving dinner last November, serving over 200 meals.
UCC acted as a depot for the collection of Church World Service kits. This year, 10 churches participated and donated 309 school kits, 492 hygiene kits, and 24 cleanup buckets. These items are given to victims of disasters not only in the United States but around the world.
The Church welcomes all to join Herber’s final service on Sunday at 10 a.m. at 1325 Main Street.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.