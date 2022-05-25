LYNDON — Revamp The Ville has terminated its contract with consultants Dubois & King.
Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton on Monday informed the Select Board that Dubois & King were released for unsatisfactory performance.
“The quality of work was not up to par,” Gratton said.
Revamp The Ville is a grant-funded effort to create a downtown master plan, to kick-start village revitalization efforts.
Dubois & King were hired to assemble the document, but problems were identified in their work, Gratton said.
A draft report in February missed key information, with no mention of the town’s parks or the nearby Kingdom Trails Association, among other things, she said.
When those issues were raised, Dubois & King failed to respond. Revisions continued to show errors, and communication frayed, she said.
“We asked [Dubois & King] several times to make changes and add different things, and the work wasn’t happening,” Gratton said.
The situation worsened after a meeting on May 16 between Dubois & King and Revamp The Ville partner agencies (Town of Lyndon, Northeastern Vermont Development Association, VTrans and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development).
During the meeting, Gratton said, “We heard a lot of lip service about how they’d be improving their product and improving their communication.”
That didn’t happen, she said, and the relationship fell apart, prompting the partner agencies to dismiss Dubois & King.
“It’s not a relationship that can work professionally, in the spirit of doing good service to Lyndon,” she said.
Calls to Dubois & King were not returned by press time.
Select Board member Chris Thompson expressed surprise at the decision, noting it had not been brought to the board’s attention beforehand.
“I would have like maybe a little more of a heads up that there were issues going on,” he said. “This is the first we’re hearing of it.”
Gratton assured the Select Board that Revamp The Ville would proceed as planned, although the creation of the downtown master plan might be delayed by “a month and a half.”
The Revamp The Ville partners were scheduled to meet with another consultant, SE Group of Burlington, on Tuesday.
If awarded the project, SE Group would be able to hit the ground running.
They are familiar with Revamp The Ville (they submitted a project bid last year) and with the region (they performed a 2021 Kingdom Trails Association capacity study), Gratton said.
They will also have access to the information and data already collected. That includes public input gathered through community outreach efforts, and a presentation developed by Dubois & King.
In the meantime, she said, the volunteer Revamp The Ville steering committee will proceed with a slate of events this summer such as an e-bike lending library, e-bike demo days in June, a “Damn It, Do It Day” to create a downtown parklet on June 11, and Taste of Lyndon on July 13.
Said Gratton, “Those events will fall more heavily on the local steering committee, but they will keep the momentum going until the new team gets their feet under them.”
For more information on Revamp The Ville visit tinyurl.com/RevamptheVille.
