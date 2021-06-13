ST. JOHNSBURY — Saturday’s sunny day was enhanced by aerialists, artists and musicians at Hey St. J! #GetDownTown.
Put on by Catamount Arts and the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, bands played at the Welcome Center and on Railroad St., and circus performers from Nimble Arts in Brattleboro wowed crowds at Three Rivers Trailhead Pavilion on Bay St. Throughout town, art patrons pored over works on display as part of an Art Walk on Railroad St. and Eastern Ave. Some walked up to Catamount Arts a short distance up Eastern Ave. to check out a new exhibit at the Fried Family Gallery, while others watched local artist Larry Golden create new work in Depot Park Square.
Combined with other doings and the weekly Saturday morning farmers’ market, a lot of people were in town on a sunny Saturday. According to Catamount Arts, another Hey St. J! #GetDownTown event is slated for July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.