Lyndonville Fire Chief Jeff Corrow reaches for a cable while standing in a gully at the intersection of Deer Run Lane and Abbey Road in Lyndonville on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Corrow attached the cable to a Subaru that went into the deep ditch when the driver, Daniel Taylor, 25, of Lyndonville, backed into it while trying to reverse onto Abbey Road. Neither Taylor or a passenger were injured but both stayed in the vehicle until Chief Corrow confirmed that the car was stable enough to exit. Roland’s Wrecker Service pulled the vehicle back onto the road where it was driven from the scene.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments