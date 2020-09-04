Reward Offered In ‘Thank Our Police’ Sign Vandalism

Tom Thomson, of Orford, N.H., is offering a reward to anyone who can help locate the person responsible for vandalizing his sign. (Courtesy Photo)

The owner of a sign posted on his Orford, N.H. property that honors veterans, police and first responders is offering a reward to anyone who can identify the person who vandalized the sign.

Tom Thomson reported that his large red, white and blue sign that notes “Freedom Is Not Free, Thanks a Veteran Today and Thank our Police and First Responders, God Bless America” was destroyed in an act of vandalism.

