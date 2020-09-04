Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
BERLIN, NH — On Thursday afternoon at approximately 3:45 p.m., law enforcement personnel from the Fish and Game Department and the Berlin Police Department responded to a report of two separate All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) rollover crashes on Jericho Lake Road in Jericho Mountain State Park. Upon notification of the incident, members of the Berlin Fire Department, as well as EMS personnel from Berlin Ambulance responded to the scene.
Once on scene, law enforcement personnel confirmed that two riders, each operating a separate ATV, were involved in rollover crashes in the same area within seconds of one another. The adult operator was identified as Francisco Giron, 30, of Pawtucket, R.I. The second operator was a 14-year-old female.
