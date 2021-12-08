ST. JOHNSBURY — After years of effort by many people and a rehabilitation requiring multi-millions of dollars, the New Avenue building is housing residents and showcasing new businesses. There’s reason to celebrate.
And celebrate they did in a virtual gathering online Wednesday afternoon that brought together project leaders and supporters to commemorate the opening of the space to tenants and businesses. The hour-long expression of gratitude and acknowledgment concluded with a live video feed of a ribbon-cutting in front of the building at the corner of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue.
Rural Edge Executive Director Patrick Shattuck, who had appeared on his computer in the building’s third-floor common area for the majority of the celebration, made his way outside to join four of the building’s first residents and Rural Edge Director of Real Estate Development Becky Masure for the ribbon-cutting. Participants on the video gathering joined in a countdown to zero when the ribbon was cut, signifying the building’s grand opening.
In a release of information provided by Robert Little of Rural Edge and Lisa Patlis of Evernorth, it was noted, “Originally constructed in 1897 as the ‘New Avenue House,’ the building was one of the grandest hotels of its day. The hotel stopped operating in 1970 and the upper floors were converted into apartments while the street level floor was converted to commercial space, all of which suffered from years of neglect thereafter … In the summer of 2018, Evernorth aimed to change the historic building’s destiny.”
The culmination of the planning, funding, and constructing efforts was celebrated by over 50 people gathered in the virtual space on Wednesday.
Representatives of U.S. Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders and Congressman Peter Welch logged into the celebration to express congratulation on behalf of Vermont’s congressional delegation.
Senator Leahy recorded a video that was shared with those gathered online. He spoke of how New Avenue helps meet a need for “safe, decent and affordable” housing. He also commended the officials behind the project for “contributing to the ongoing successful revitalization in downtown St. Johnsbury.”
Shattuck and Kathy Beyer, senior vice president of real estate development at Evernorth, led the celebration. Welcoming and closing remarks were provided by Evernorth Co-President Nancy Owens. Rural Edge and Evernorth partnered to advance the three floors of residential rehabilitation that have resulted in 40 new apartments.
As of Wednesday, 23 of the 40 apartments are occupied with the expectation that all of the apartments will be filled by the end of the year. Summit Properties, owner and manager of the St. Johnsbury House, is managing the residential portion of the building.
The owner of the 8,000 square feet of first-floor commercial space, New Depot Square Commercial Properties, LLC, was represented during the celebration by CEO Brad Ashley. He offered thanks to the partners on the project including Bread Loaf Corporation who handled the construction work on the building. He also thanked Passumpsic Bank for helping to secure tax credits and St. Johnsbury Academy for signing on to lease space in the building for adult education before the building’s rehabilitation effort even began.
Ashley said two of the businesses leasing space in the building, Haven and Jackie Fox Photography, are set to open on Dec. 17.
Among those recognized as integral to making the building’s transformation possible was Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia-Orange, of Danville.
“Without her stalwart support this project would not have happened,” said Gus Seelig, executive director of the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board. Kitchel led the legislative effort to direct a million dollars toward the project.
Both Ashley and Beyer credited Duncan Wisniewski Architects Bob Duncan and Taryn Barrett, an Academy graduate, with creating a vision for the project that maintained historical details of the 124-year-old building and seeing the project through to completion.
Beyer called them the “two heroes” of the New Avenue project. “They poured their hearts and souls into this building, exploring every square inch of this tired old building … From the beginning, they could see the beauty that could emerge.”
The support of the community and St. Johnsbury leadership was also acknowledged.
“Each step of the way the town has been there asking how they could help out,” said Owens. “[Town Manager Chad Whitehead] and the select board have been such key supporters of the development.”
St. Johnsbury’s Town Manager, Chad Whitehead said, “There are a lot of very positive things going on in St Johnsbury at the moment, and I truly believe that the investment made in this iconic landmark by Evernorth and the first-floor investors was a real springboard for St Johnsbury’s economy.”
Funding totaling more than $14.9 million from numerous private and public sources was raised to finance the total redevelopment costs of the residential spaces. Over $9 million in federal tax credit equity came from the Housing New England Fund 1, LP, allocated by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency which also provided a permanent loan in the amount of $625K. The Vermont Housing & Conservation Board provided over $2.2 million including $843K from the National Housing Trust Fund. The Vermont Community Development Program provided $550K through the Town of St. Johnsbury. The State’s Downtown Program allocated Downtown Credits worth over $415K. Citizens Bank provided $625K through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston’s Affordable Housing Program. The Vermont Community Foundation provided $250K in creative gap financing. Energy efficiency incentives totaling over $150K were provided by Efficiency Vermont and Green Mountain Power. Additional support of $50K was provided by Preservation Trust and the Freeman Foundation, and $75,000 by a grant from the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant Program from the federal Historic Preservation Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.