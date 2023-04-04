Ribbon-cutting Marks Grand Opening Of New Senior Center In Gilman

Sharon Eaton, of Lunenburg, cuts a ribbon signifying the grand opening of the new location for the Gilman Senior Center on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Contributed Photo by Vince Illuzzi)

GILMAN — The opening of the new Senior Center in Gilman was celebrated on Monday with an open house and ribbon-cutting.

Surrounded by well-wishers, Sharon Eaton, president of Lunenburg, Gilman & Concord Senior Citizens Inc., cut the ribbon at the center located at 19 Parish St.

