Ribbon-cutting Marks Grand Opening Of New Senior Center In Gilman

GILMAN — The opening of the new Senior Center in Gilman was celebrated on Monday with an open house and ribbon-cutting.
Surrounded by well-wishers, Sharon Eaton, president of Lunenburg, Gilman & Concord Senior Citizens Inc., cut the ribbon at the center located at 19 Parish St.
The space is the former parsonage belonging to the Catholic Diocese; it last served as the local Head Start.
The Center, which provides services to Gilman, Lunenburg, and surrounding Vermont towns, and Dalton and Whitefield, New Hampshire, raised more than $200,000 to renovate the building for use as a senior center.
From Vermont and New Hampshire, many area residents, local officials and legislators attended the celebration. Among the well-wishers were Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby, Essex County Assistant Judge Evan Hammond, Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi, Essex County Sen. Russ Ingalls, Vt. Rep. Terri Williams, R-Granby, and N. H. Rep. Jim Tierney, Coos-1, which includes Dalton.
The former Gilman Senior Center closed in 2019 in a building that has since been demolished.
“When we closed in 2019, the Center served as a community gathering place, but most importantly, it was the source of home-delivered meals for area elders, a critical need that had to be supported,” said Eaton.
As the search began for a new location, the Center worked with the NEK Council on Aging to redirect the cooking of home-delivered meals to the St. Johnsbury Nutrition Center (St. J House) for one year, then to the Lyndon Area Senior Meal Program (Darling Inn) for two years, and back to St. Johnsbury as construction was finished.
Among seniors attending the event on Monday who were active in volunteering at the previous senior center were Ed Wheelock, one of the original founders of the Gilman Senior Center, Don Hallee, Edson Thomas, Dennis Frechette, Don Moody, Reg Welcome and Victor St. Cyr.
The new Center features a commercial kitchen, office space, restrooms, and a large events/dining area. The Center will be open from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Wireless access is available, and the office space provides privacy for area residents for online meetings (telehealth). Bingo is offered on Mondays and future include the addition of a TV for entertainment and wellness classes. Eaton fondly remembers the desire her friends and neighbors had to open a new Center and the vision required to complete it. “Gilman resident Ed Wheelock and his wife Carol, who helped to manage the former Center location, demonstrated how important a community center like this is to our town. The closing of the paper mill brought hardship but as this project shows, our community is resilient, and we care for one another. I’m excited to see how the Center will evolve and we always welcome volunteers who have an interest in helping in the kitchen, delivering meals, or leading activities.”
