BETHLEHEM, NH — Richard Kogan, MD, returns to Bethlehem to present The Mind and Music of Scott Joplin on Friday, Aug. 12 at 5 p.m., in the Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation sanctuary.
This is the closing program of the eighth season of the Sounds in the Sanctuary series, and Kogan’s fourth live appearance in Bethlehem.
For a majority of the public, Joplin (1867/68-1917) is mostly famous as one of the pioneers of ragtime, but Joplin’s story represents much more to Kogan, a clinical professor of psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College, artistic director of the Weill Cornell Music and Medicine Program, and co-director of the Weill Cornell Human Sexuality Program.
Kogan and others in the field, along with ragtime enthusiasts, rediscover the role of suffering as a creative muse, the importance of overcoming racial tensions, and the potential healing power of music.
Kogan describes the tragic arc of Joplin’s story – his impoverished childhood, struggles with the indignities of racism and exploitation through his adult life, and final months in a psychiatric hospital and untimely death from neurosyphilis.
The son of a slave, Scott Joplin grew up playing the piano in minstrel shows, saloons, and houses of prostitution where he found, nurtured and ultimately became the grandmaster of a new form – ragtime – that has made him one of music’s immortals.
In his concert-lecture, Kogan explains how the Joplin rag is a uniquely American innovation — an original dance form clothed in sophisticated, syncopated rhythms, and bright harmonic colors that render it the New World’s equivalent to a Mozart minuet or a Chopin mazurka.
Kogan intersperses his engaging narrative with performances of “Maple Leaf Rag,” “The Entertainer,” and other musical gems of the genre.
Kogan has a distinguished career both as a psychiatrist and as a concert pianist. He has been praised for his exquisite playing by the New York Times.
The Boston Globe wrote, “Kogan has somehow managed to excel at the world’s two most demanding professions.”
A favorite performer in Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation’s Sounds of the Sanctuary music series, Kogan has gained renown for his lecture/concerts that explore the role of music in healing and the influence of psychological forces and psychiatric illness on the creative output of the great composers.
He is a master storyteller and recipient of numerous honors and awards in both psychiatry and the arts, and he has captivated audiences at medical conferences, music festivals, universities and scholarly symposia throughout the world.
Kogan is a graduate of the Julliard School of Music Pre-College, Harvard College, and Harvard Medical School. He has a private practice of psychiatry and lives in New York City.
Tickets may be purchased at the door: $25 general admission, $20 BHC members.
Submitted by Eileen Regen
