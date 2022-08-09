BETHLEHEM, NH — Richard Kogan, MD, returns to Bethlehem to present The Mind and Music of Scott Joplin on Friday, Aug. 12 at 5 p.m., in the Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation sanctuary.

This is the closing program of the eighth season of the Sounds in the Sanctuary series, and Kogan’s fourth live appearance in Bethlehem.

