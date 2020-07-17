BURKE — Just weeks after taking his first steps, Ricky died.
The baby goat was discovered on a bridge on I-91 northbound in St. Johnsbury about five weeks ago by a VTrans worker. He gave it everything he had - and his adoptive family and friends and volunteers pulled hard for him. But the gentle, frail little animal lost his battle on Thursday night.
Shauna Clifford, the district project manager for VTrans District 7 in St. Johnsbury, said on Friday that the baby goat gave it everything he had.
“We are heartbroken over this whole thing,” said Clifford. “It is sad, and we were so incredibly hopeful and he was making such amazing progress. As we said in the beginning, he didn’t have the colostrum from his mother when he was first born, or the selenium.”
She said Dr. Emily Comstock of Danville Animal Hospital believed that while he made progress, the lack of those nutrients was what contributed to him “not being able to make it.”
Clifford said Ricky developed an ear infection in recent days, after making progress including standing on his own and taking steps.
By Thursday, his adoptive mom Julie Webber, said he had taken a turn. Clifford, who is good friends with Webber, placed Ricky with her to oversee the hoped-for recovery.
Dr. Comstock came to Webber’s home in Burke on Thursday, “He was rapidly getting worse. Dr. Comstock promised us she would help us and tell us when it was time. It was time.”
“We had so much support and so many responses,” said Clifford.
Ricky made it onto NBC News, said Clifford, after the network learned of his plight from the Caledonian-Record stories about his rescue and recovery progress, “We made it all the way across the country.”
On Thursday evening, Clifford posted on the Go Fund Me page for Ricky’s veterinary bills, “We are heartbroken. Earlier this evening, we had to say goodbye to Ricky. He was sweet and innocent; he was a fighter but in the end he just couldn’t do so anymore.
“We cannot begin to thank everyone for all of the support, healing thoughts and prayers. We are grateful that so many people followed his journey. Thank you to Amy and to Matt for telling his story (the Caledonian-Record and NBC reporters who covered Ricky’s story).”
On Friday Clifford said she and Webber would continue the fight in Ricky’s memory. Once all the vet bills are paid, the women say they are going to donate the rest to the Elizabeth H. Brown Humane Society in Victory.
More than $1,600 poured in to support Ricky’s recovery.
“We are going to try to educate people about the nutrients and the necessities when a baby goat or sheep is born,” said Clifford. The lack of nutrients when Ricky was born likely made it impossible for him to surmount his condition, “The damage had already been done.”
“That’s our mission now, to bring attention in Ricky’s memory because Ricky impacted a lot of people,” said Clifford.
Clifford said she will reach out again to the Vermont State Police about the baby goat dying. She said the volunteers did track down who they believe left Ricky on the highway, and the man said he had died and he had put him in a dumpster.
The baby goat was laying on the bridge next to a box the volunteers believe he was placed in. VTrains bridge foreman Dan Whitehead discovered the newborn goat laying on the highway bridge before 6 a.m. coming to work on a Monday morning.
There is no proof to link the man suspected of abandoning the baby goat on the highway, said Clifford, so charges cannot be pursued.
Ricky suffered a spinal cord injury likely suffered when he was thrown from a vehicle in the box.
Clifford said, “I had put in Ricky’s Gofundme that he was lucky that he ended up with Julie. She poured her heart and soul into Ricky.”
“I know she’s heartbroken as well. If it weren’t for Julie, he wouldn’t have made it as far as he did,” said Clifford.
Clifford said, “Even though there’s heartbreak if we had it to do over again, we would both do it again in a heartbeat. Julie did the heavy lifting. I was just the fairy godmother.”
People in the community wrote to Webber thanking her after the stories appeared in the Caledonian-Record, and messages came in from around the country, including California.
