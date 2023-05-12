Hundreds of people spent Saturday morning and afternoon doing what Moriah Wilson would have done on a sunny spring day, pedaling through the towns of Burke, Lyndon, Kirby, Concord and Victory and enjoying every second of it.

Smiles shined, laughs echoed and gravel flew through the Northeast Kingdom with the memory of Moriah being honored and celebrated around every twist and turn.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments