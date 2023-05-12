Hundreds of people spent Saturday morning and afternoon doing what Moriah Wilson would have done on a sunny spring day, pedaling through the towns of Burke, Lyndon, Kirby, Concord and Victory and enjoying every second of it.
Smiles shined, laughs echoed and gravel flew through the Northeast Kingdom with the memory of Moriah being honored and celebrated around every twist and turn.
The “Ride For Mo” gravel and mountain biking event began and started at the Wildflower Inn on Darling Ridge near the Lyndon-Burke line, a year and two days after the tragic death of Wilson. She was killed on May 11, 2022, in Austin, Texas, where she was preparing to compete in a gravel race. Moriah was a professional cyclist who had become the winningest off-road cyclist in America.
On Saturday, friends, family and just lovers of the sport gathered and adventured into the NEK to honor Moriah’s memory and raise funds for future generations all while exploring a place she loved and excelled in.
“There’s nothing more representative of Mo than a long ride in Vermont,” said Lexi Calcagni, a friend of Moriah’s and classmate at Burke Mountain Academy. “People who are out for 50 miles are just stoked on biking and just out here thinking about Mo, where she grew up and the sport that she fell in love with and totally dominated. It’s really special that the ride comes back here so they can visit Mo.”
Three of Moriah’s former classmates and friends, Calcagni, Greta Hulleberg and Julia Taitz, spent the ride posted outside of her final resting place in a North Kirby cemetery which the route went by. They said that seeing and connecting with everyone who was friends with Mo at various times in her life showed a great picture of who she was; adding that it gives a better sense and feel because of everybody’s energy and memories coming together to connect with one another through Moriah.
“It allows everyone to feel connected, she’s all around us today,” Taitz said.
The designated path also went past BMA, where Moriah graduated from in 2014.
“Passing by where she grew up and lived her life,” Taitz continued. “Then you get to feel her in the turns and in the gravel and the flowers along the way. She lived life with such positivity that being able to be outside and embrace life — this is what she would do.”
While not every one of the 200-plus participants knew Moriah, many did. Same was the case for stopping, hopping off their bikes and visiting Moriah in the cemetery. The trio of friends, of which said they were on smile duty while the riders were on mile duty, noted that most people that stopped had some sort of connection but some simply stopped by because they had heard the story and felt connected or moved. Some wanted to reflect and share stories, some didn’t know Mo but wanted to listen and learn and some just pressed pause on their travels to show support.
“It’s really beautiful and the perfect demonstration of the kind of person she was alive,” Hulleberg said. “It’s really beautiful that despite the horror of what happened she can continue to effect people’s lives in such a powerful and beautiful way. She’s motivated all these people out here to go ride and enjoy a beautiful day in Vermont. That’s awesome no matter what the situation, but today it’s because of Mo.”
Saturday featured two gravel routes that were well-received by those embarking on them. Since the event was not a race, most participants traveled in small groups of 2-4 people and took their time; smiling, laughing and chatting while taking in both the moment and small-town scenery around them. Thus meeting the goal of holding the Ride For Mo, as described on the foundations’s website: “this is a day to join Moriah’s spirit on the roads and trails she grew up on and loved. This event is about bringing the community together with gratitude for life and inspiring each other to face the hard climbs together.”
The two route options were tabbed the ‘Kirby Cup,’ a 26-mile ride with 3,000 ft of climbing, and the ‘Victory Lap,’ a 52-mile ride with 5,400 ft of climbing.
There were rest and aid stations as well as volunteers helping slow down and halt traffic throughout the miles of NEK reserved for two-wheel riders on Saturday. There were also signs throughout identifying the correct path but also providing words of encouragement and positivity such as “Make Great MeMOries” and “Ride Like Mo.”
Organized by the Moriah Wilson Foundation, the Ride For Mo generated money through the registrants to benefit Kingdom Kids, an organization that supports local children with access to sporting programs from ski passes to mountain biking opportunities and works with local school districts in the region.
The family plans to make the Ride For Mo an annual event.
