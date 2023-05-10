The first anniversary of Moriah Wilson’s tragic death will be marked Saturday with an event to celebrate her life, honor her memory and raise funds to benefit children pursuing the skiing and biking sports in which she excelled in a place she loved.

The “Ride For Mo” is a gravel and mountain biking event that starts and ends at the Wildflower Inn on Darling Ridge near the Lyndon-Burke line.

