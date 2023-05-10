The first anniversary of Moriah Wilson’s tragic death will be marked Saturday with an event to celebrate her life, honor her memory and raise funds to benefit children pursuing the skiing and biking sports in which she excelled in a place she loved.
The “Ride For Mo” is a gravel and mountain biking event that starts and ends at the Wildflower Inn on Darling Ridge near the Lyndon-Burke line.
Organized by the Moriah Wilson Foundation, the Ride For Mo is generating money through the registrants to benefit Kingdom Kids, an organization that supports local children with access to sporting programs from ski passes to mountain biking opportunities and works with local school districts in the region.
“Whenever I see kids on skis or a bike and having fun, all I can think of is how great that makes me feel and how great it would make Moriah feel,” said Karen Wilson, Moriah’s mom.
The event will feature a gravel component with two gravel routes: The ‘Kirby Cup,’ a 26-mile ride with 3,000 ft of climbing, and the ‘Victory Lap,’ a 52-mile ride with 5,400 ft of climbing. Riders will travel past Burke Mountain Academy, where Moriah graduated in 2014 and where she excelled as a skier. It will also take riders past Moriah’s final resting place in a North Kirby cemetery.
About 200 people are registered for the courses.
Another 5o people are registered to ride with or without a guide from Kingdom Cycling and Experiences in the area on the Kingdom Trails Network.
Information from the foundation website notes, “This is not a race but a day to join Moriah’s spirit on the roads and trails she grew up on and loved. This event is about bringing the community together with gratitude for life and inspiring each other to face the hard climbs together.”
The Ride For Mo was timed to coincide with the anniversary of Moriah’s death. She was killed on May 11, 2022, in Austin, Texas, where she was preparing to compete in a gravel race.
Moriah was a professional cyclist who became the winningest off-road cyclist in America.
Her brother, Matt, and her parents, Eric and Karen, talked about the Ride For Mo in a phone conversation on Wednesday. They said the celebratory ride in Moriah’s honor is the right way to respond to the anniversary of her death.
“Doing this gets people out doing one of the things that she loved,” said Karen Wilson.
The act of pushing through the challenges that comes with riding a bike is something Moriah embraced in pursuing and achieving excellence in the sport, and it also serves as a metaphor for striving to cope with the tragic loss of a loved one.
“It’s about supporting each other in our climbs, really pushing hard and struggling and fighting through the pain,” said Karen Wilson.
The family said the community has been supportive in many ways throughout the year since Moriah’s death.
It’s a community that Moriah was looking forward to returning to, her mom said. It was Moriah’s plan to return to her home community and use her success as a platform “to give back.”
“She just loved this place,” said Karen Wilson. “She was really excited about plugging back into the community and having a positive impact on the community she came from.”
Be Aware
The Wilson family want local people to be aware that bicyclists taking part in the Ride For Mo will be pedaling along roads in the towns of Burke, Lyndon, Kirby, Concord and Victory. The first riders will be heading out at 9 a.m., and all the riders should be back at the Wildflower before 3 p.m.
Steps have been taken to promote safety along the way with signage at intersections, the presence of many volunteers at various locations, the availability of the sheriff’s department and a Lyndon Rescue crew and ambulance on standby.
“We just want people in these towns to be aware that there’s something going on along the roads,” said Eric Wilson.
The Foundation decided to cap the registrations at 250, and it was quick and easy to hit that mark. Matt said that within two weeks of opening up the registration process, the event goal was reached.
Multiple factors contribute to the quick response from people to take part in the Ride For Mo, the family said.
“The way that she inspired people and the things that people remember about her, her character and how she was really motivated people to want to come to Burke for this ride,” said Matt Wilson.
Karen Wilson said the Ride For Mo provides an opportunity for people to respond in a positive way to a terrible thing.
“When something tragic happens, you want to have some kind of silver lining; you want to see something good come out of it,” she said, and that’s what the ride will do through its benefit of Kingdom Kids.
“Our focus (with the Ride For Mo) is on the joy of riding and being out in the beautiful Northeast Kingdom and spending a day together with friends and making new friends and just celebrating and remembering Moriah and celebrating what she loved to do,” said Eric Wilson, “and raising some funds to help support Kingdom Kids.”
The family plans to make the Ride For Mo an annual event.
