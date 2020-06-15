DERBY — Motocross races have begun again — without spectators — at Rider Hill’s dirt track.
The lack of spectators is one of the changes required during the COVID-19 pandemic.
And Quebec riders who have traveled to enjoy this track for years won’t be there either for at least part of this summer.
The Derby Select Board approved the annual permit for the races by the Vermont Motocross Association at Vermont’s only track.
Rider Hill, at Derby near West Charleston, has sported motocross practices and races for decades, with the support of the town.
The races have traditionally drawn tourism to this region, including from across the U.S.-Canadian border.
The ban on spectators makes the motocross races and Rider Hill accessible only to VMA members.
And participants can only bring family groups, with parents and siblings allowed with minor participants, and a crew member/mechanic for adult participants, according to the VMA.
Riders travel to Rider Hill from across New England. Most come from Vermont and Quebec.
Visiting riders from other states may face limitations or the 14-day quarantine depending on where they travel from to get to Vermont.
The U.S.-Canadian border closed in April to non-essential travel and is expected to continue to be closed through July 21, based on reporting this week from Reuters.
That means Quebecers who have long enjoyed the track will not able to participate for at least part of the summer.
The VMA is reminding everyone to bring their own food, since the usual concession stand will not be open.
VMA is requiring a 10-foot space between all vehicles, including motocross bikes.
Riders and families are encouraged to stay in their own pit areas as much as possible and not visit another racer’s pit area. When moving around they are asked to maintain a social distance of six feet.
Family members are told not to touch the fencing separating the track from the onlookers.
The restrictions have not stopped racing. The track opened in May and held its first official race last weekend. The next race is June 21.
