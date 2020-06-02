Vermont State Police reported that a man was injured when the ATV he was riding overturned on Fish and Game Road in Derby on Saturday.
Trooper Aaron Leonard noted that Larry Hitchcock Jr, 50, of Ludlow, Mass., was operating a 2015 Polaris Sportsman 850 on Saturday afternoon when he turned the handlebars sharply, causing the ATV to leave the road and overturn on a hill. The trooper classified Hitchcock’s injuries to his head, right leg and shoulder as “moderate.”
Hitchcock was taken by Newport Ambulance to North Country Hospital and was later transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for observation.
