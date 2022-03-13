PITTSBURG, NH — On Friday afternoon, rescue personnel, along with New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers, converged on the area of Corridor Trail 142 near Farr Road for a report of two snowmobiles that had collided.

Initial report of the accident revealed it had occurred on Corridor Trail 142 about two miles from Back Lake Road. Although there were no reported injuries from either operator, emergency personnel continued their response as a precautionary measure.

Utilizing Pittsburg Fire Department snowmobiles, emergency personnel arrived on scene and evaluated the two operators that were involved. These individuals were identified as Conrad Marsano, 21, of Bristol, Vermont and a 13-year-old juvenile from New Hampshire. Both operators were found to have not sustained significant personal injury and declined medical treatment. Although both snowmobiles were damaged, they were found to be operable and were ridden from the scene.

After investigating the accident, Conservation Officers cited Conrad Marsano, for failing to turn right and reduce speed to avoid collision.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments