Riders Torch Fire & Ice Radar Run

NEWPORT CITY – The weather and ice were just right on Lake Memphremagog as some 42 snowmobile enthusiasts took part in the sixth annual Fire and Ice Radar Run Saturday by the Eastside Restaurant.

The drag race on ice involved each Snow mobile driver to rev up his machine to a nearly defining screech and then at full throttle speeds down 600-foot track just as fast as possible before with a 400-foot slow down lane. Some drivers can get their well tuned snow mobile up to speeds over 100 miles per hour.

