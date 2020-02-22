St. Johnsbury Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the person who stole three hunting rifles from an apartment on Railroad Street between 8 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 2.
Officer Gerald Schartner reported that the apartment burglarized is located in an area of Railroad Street north of the intersection with Maple Street.
