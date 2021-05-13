One of Brennan Stillson’s favorite things was Friday afternoon chocolate shakes at Riley’s Fish Shack in St. Johnsbury.
Today, May 14, Riley’s Fish Shack will donate all proceeds from chocolate shake sales to Kingdom Animal Shelter in Brennan’s memory.
The 12-year-old Danville student passed away unexpectedly on March 29.
“Brennan and his brother used to come in every Friday afternoon with his grandfather … we nicknamed them the ‘chocolate shake boys,’” said Riley Rutchick, co-owner of the restaurant, on Thursday. “They were happy, smiling kids, and very polite.”
Rutchick went to Danville School herself and wanted to do something to honor Brennan and his family.
“We loved seeing them and we wanted to do something because we love them,” she said.
Brennan’s obituary notes that he loved animals, both cats and dogs.
The restaurant, located at 2165 Portland Street, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
