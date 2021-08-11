LYNDON — Done deal.
The Board of Selectmen on Tuesday voted 3-0 to award RINK Inc. the management contract for Fenton Chester Arena.
The $1 contract is renewable on an annual basis for up to five years.
With the contract in hand, the non-profit can turn its attention to the upcoming winter season. They plan to re-open the dormant facility in mid-October.
“Now the hard work begins,” said RINK Inc. director Scott Beck.
Fenton Chester Arena has been closed since March 2020 due to COVID-fueled financial problems. The previous manager, Lyndon Institute, reportedly lost more than $227,000 on rink operations between 2016 and 2021.
To avoid a deficit, RINK Inc. (short for Rescue Ice Hockey In The Northeast Kingdom) has already taken steps to ensure financial stability.
This summer, the non-profit has raised over $36,000 to cover re-opening costs and secured up to $25,000 from the town for facility improvements. The town contribution could increase to $50,000 through a matching grant.
In addition, the Select Board on Monday unanimously agreed to fund a $12,400 meter deposit to Lyndon Electric Department, returnable if RINK Inc. pays its electric bill on time for a 12-month period.
Moving forward, RINK Inc. will hire a rink manager, begin to sell ice time and sponsorship’s, continue with fundraising activities, and pursue projects to make FCA more energy efficient, in order to lower hefty utility bills.
The non-profit faces a tight timeline. They have two months to get FCA up and running.
A particular challenge will be finding contractors to perform necessary work on the building. That includes the installation of a new furnace.
The Board of Selectmen have received two bids for furnace replacement, both around $20,000. They declined to award the contract on Monday, due to questions about scope of work. They are expected to make a decision at their next meeting on Aug. 16.
Fenton Chester Arena is the only ice rink in Caledonia County and is home to the Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association and three local high school teams (Lyndon Institute, St. Johnsbury Academy, Kingdom Blades Co-operative), as well as numerous other facility users.
For more information on RINK Inc. visit https://www.facebook.com/rescuehockeyinnek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.