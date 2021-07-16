LYNDON — RINK Inc. has crossed center ice.
The non-profit created to save Fenton Chester Arena has raised more than $22,000 towards a $35,000 fundraising goal as of Friday.
Those funds will allow RINK Inc. to re-open the dormant facility, which has been closed 18 months due to COVID-fueled financial problems.
RINK Inc. director Andrew McGregor was encouraged by the fundraising support so far.
“We are off to a great start,” said McGregor [A Caledonian-Record employee]. “The community is really rallying around the effort and we are thankful for all the donations that have come in so far.”
Formed by a group of concerned youth hockey parents, RINK Inc. launched an online fundraiser (gofundme.com/f/rink-inc) on June 28.
In the first two-and-a-half weeks they received 118 donations averaging $192 each.
In messages posted on the fundraiser web page, many donors offered personal, heartfelt reasons for giving to the cause.
“I grew up skating at this rink. First with my grandparents at age 4, then with my friends, and now with my own kids,” wrote Holly Taylor.
“I grew up playing hockey here, right through high school, and loved it,” added Jason Harris.
“After playing in this rink for 10 years, I missed my 11th year due to our rink not opening. Now that I am in my senior year of high school, I am hoping that we are able to open and youth hockey is able to continue in this area,” said Andrew Schabler.
Short for Rescue Ice Hockey In The Northeast Kingdom, RINK Inc. has proposed a one-year lease to manage the town-owned facility for the 2021-2022 season.
They submitted a draft lease agreement to the Board of Selectmen earlier this month and also proposed a cost-sharing plan to divide $45,000 in rink start-up costs with the town.
Under the plan, Lyndon would pay approximately $10,000 for structural work required to keep the aging, 41-year-old building in service and RINK Inc. would cover the rest, including hefty operations and energy costs.
Select Board members were receptive to the plan, but were hesitant to commit town funds. Lyndon has an unwritten agreement not to use taxpayer money on the facility. Costs have historically been covered by the non-profit lease holder.
Before breaking with tradition, the Select Board will hear public comments on the matter at their next meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
If successful, RINK Inc. would take over rink management from Lyndon Institute.
LI’s five-year contract expires and the school will not seek to renew. They have lost over $227,000 on rink operations between 2016 and 2021, and did not open FCA last season due to financial pressures made worse by COVID-19.
Fenton Chester Arena is the only indoor ice rink in Caledonia County and serves the area’s youth hockey program (Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association) and three high school teams (Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy boys and Kingdom Blades Cooperative girls), among many other community users for hockey, figure skating, recreational skating and non-ice uses in the spring and summer.
