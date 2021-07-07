LYNDON — RINK Inc. is poised to take over the management of Fenton Chester Arena.
The non-profit has proposed a one-dollar lease to operate the town-owned facility for the 2021-22 season.
RINK Inc. directors Andrew McGregor and Eli Emerson submitted a draft lease agreement to the Select Board on Tuesday, in hopes of re-opening the dormant rink in October. It will go to town counsel for review.
They also suggested a cost-sharing plan to afford up to $45,000 in projected start-up costs to bring FCA back online.
Under the plan, Lyndon would pay approximately $10,000 for necessary structural work (patching the roof and ceiling, replacing the boiler, bringing the building up to code, etc.) required to keep the aging, 41-year-old building in service.
McGregor said, “[The work] is probably something you would want to do even if the building was going to sit empty for the year,” and Select Board Chair Christian Thompson agreed, noting, “We do have a responsibility to maintain town-owned buildings.”
Meanwhile, RINK Inc. would pay for staffing, supplies, utilities, upkeep, day-to-day operations and more. They have already raised $11,600 towards a $35,000 goal and are actively exploring grant funding opportunities. Unused funds would support future operations and potential capital improvement projects down the road.
Select Board members were receptive to the RINK Inc. proposal but were hesitant to commit town funds. Since 1979, Lyndon has operated under an unwritten agreement that tax dollars will not be used on the facility.
To gauge taxpayer support, they will accept public input at their next meeting on July 19.
Short for Rescue Ice Hockey in the Northeast Kingdom, RINK Inc. was formed by hockey parents to reopen Fenton Chester Arena, the sport’s lifeline in Caledonia County. FCA hosts three high school teams (Lyndon Institute, St. Johnsbury Academy and the Kingdom Blades Cooperative) and the Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association, among many other community users for hockey, figure skating, recreational skating and non-ice uses in the spring and summer.
If successful, RINK Inc. would take over rink management from Lyndon Institute.
LI’s five-year contract expires and the school will not seek to renew. They have lost over $227,000 on rink operations between 2016 and 2021, and did not open FCA last season due to financial pressures made worse by COVID-19.
To reduce losses of that magnitude — or avoid them altogether — RINK Inc. has explored ways to cut costs and boost profits.
They have considered the installation of energy-efficient LED lighting and ice-making technologies, to reduce hefty utility bills. They have also talked about ways to boost facility use with expanded skating and off-season events.
However, town funding will be vital.
Emerson said the economic development activity generated by Fenton Chester Arena was arguably equal to, or greater than, the $10,000 they are seeking from Lyndon. That includes visitors from outside the area traveling with visiting high school and youth program teams, some of whom frequent local businesses or stay at local hotels.
“I do think there’s a considerable benefit to the town,” he said.
Whatever happens, it needs to happen fast.
It might be summer, but hockey is just around the corner, and scheduling and sign-ups are already underway.
“There are a number of things that need to be done to get the season going. We need to make a public commitment to opening so we can start player registration. The high school association is already calling and looking for a commitment that the facility will be open so they can start scheduling the high school teams,” McGregor said. “There are dominoes poised to start falling over and probably already would have tipped if we weren’t in this situation.”
