RINK Inc. cleared a major hurdle over the weekend.
The non-profit created to re-open Fenton Chester Arena successfully reached an initial $35,000 fundraising goal on Sunday.
Those funds will allow RINK Inc. to revive the dormant facility, which has been shuttered for a year-and-a-half due to COVID-fueled financial problems.
“We are blown away by how quickly the community responded. It shows that there is tremendous support for Fenton Chester and ice sports generally,” said RINK Inc. director Eli Emerson. “Raising these funds was the first step, but a critical one as putting ice down is a cost-intensive activity.”
Short for Rescue Ice Hockey in the Northeast Kingdom, RINK Inc. was formed earlier this year by youth hockey parents.
They launched an online fundraiser on June 28. In four weeks they received 148 donations averaging $240.
RINK Inc. will continue to raise funds moving forward, as they piece together funding to open and operate the 41-year-old facility for the 2021-22 season.
“We are going to continue to raise funds to make FCA operate more efficiently, expand opportunities for the community to enjoy the ice and create a cushion for the following season,” Emerson said.
RINK Inc. awaits Lyndon Select Board approval to take over the lease for FCA. The non-profit submitted a one-dollar, one-year draft lease agreement earlier this month. It is under review by town counsel.
However, in anticipation of the lease being approved, the Select Board last week committed up to $25,000 from its facilities maintenance account for repairs of the roof, heating and water softening system; replacement of some bathroom fixtures; and electrical code compliance.
The hope is the state will provide a matching grant that would provide up to a combined $50,000 for critical facility projects.
Beyond that, RINK Inc. is searching out ways to maximize revenue and minimize expenses, in order to avoid a deficit. The current leaseholder, Lyndon Institute, reportedly lost $227,00 on rink operations between 2016 and 2021.
The goal is to re-open the facility in October for the 2021-22 season.
Fenton Chester Arena is the only ice rink in Caledonia County and is home to the Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association and three local high school teams (Lyndon Institute, St. Johnsbury Academy, Kingdom Blades Co-operative), as well as numerous other facility users.
“We are extremely confident FCA will open on time and better than before,” Emerson said. “Ice on time means a normal season for LAYHA, which is exactly what the local hockey community needs.”
For more information on RINK Inc. visit https://www.facebook.com/rescuehockeyinnek.
