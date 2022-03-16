RINK Inc. Reports Successful First Season Running FCA, Looks To Future

LYNDON — RINK Inc. is looking to the future.
After a successful first year of winter operations at Fenton Chester Arena, the non-profit wants to address the rink’s long-term viability.
Appearing before the Select Board on Monday, RINK Inc. director Andrew McGregor suggested a series of brainstorming sessions to gather input from the community on the matter.
Among other things, those discussions would address ways to grow off-season revenue from mid-March to mid-October, something mentioned in the Envision Lyndon 2020 municipal plan.
McGregor said that RINK Inc. wants to come up with a list of upgrades that would “really renew [FCA] both as a skating facility as well as a multi-use, year-round [facility].”
In addition to brainstorming sessions, Select Board Chair Dan Daley suggested a consultant be hired to provide a comprehensive analysis of the facility, to help plot its future.
“That’s how Hartford started its renovation [of Wendell A. Barnwood Arena],” he said.
RINK Inc. has a list of smaller projects on deck, most of them leftover from last year.
Barring the unexpected, larger projects will have to wait until 2023 or beyond due to timing issues, but McGregor [a Caledonian-Record employee] stressed the importance of starting now.
The sooner RINK Inc. determines which projects to pursue, and the sooner they “get on the radar” of grant funding agencies such as the Northern Borders Regional Commission and U.S. Department of Agriculture, the more likely the projects will succeed.
Big-ticket items include a roof replacement.
“At this point, we’re trying to think big for the facility, the community, and look at bigger projects that might be not this cycle, but the next one, ” he said. “In order to get ourselves in position where we actually stand a chance to apply for meaningful money to assist with that project, we need to get on NVDA’s regional priority list. We need to have permitting, and scope of work, and a design, and community partners. We’re assuming it would include the town but also LI, NVU, or some sort of regional recreation committee.”
RINK Inc. was formed last summer by youth hockey parents to revive FCA, which had been closed since March 2020 due to COVID-fueled financial issues. The previous manager, Lyndon Institute, reportedly lost more than $227,000 on rink operations between 2016 and 2021.
The non-profit was awarded the FCA management contract by the Town of Lyndon in August.
RINK Inc. raised over $65,000 to restart and operate the rink for the 2021-2022 season and secured $25,000 from the town for facility improvements, which include the replacement of the furnace.
The rink re-opened in late October.
RINK Inc. reported strong usage for the 2021-2022 season. In addition to contracts with three high school programs (Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy boys, Kingdom Blades girls), Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association, a figure skating program, a skating school, and adult hockey leagues, FCA drew well over 100 people at public skating sessions. More than a dozen local schools rented the ice for recreational skating.
“The success of the season is due in large part to arena manager Tom Eyman and the team he assembled, as well as the tremendous community support we received,” McGregor said,
RINK Inc. reported tremendous fundraising and advertising success, it’s unclear what percentage of revenue will be repeatable for future seasons.
Although RINK Inc.’s management contract won’t come up for renewal until August, both they and Select Board members expressed a strong interest in continuing the arrangement.
Select Board member Christian Thompson applauded RINK Inc.’s efforts.
“I think the community’s thankful and the town is committed to continuing to work with you,” he said.
