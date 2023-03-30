LYNDON — Efforts are underway to ensure the long-term future of Fenton Chester Arena.
Non-profit RINK Inc., the contracted manager of the town-owned facility, has initiated Phase II plans for an $18,750 structural analysis to determine the next steps for arena improvements.
The Select Board on Monday agreed to fund 80 percent ($15,000) of project costs through the General Fund Building Maintenance Account, which has a balance of approximately $130,000.
Select Board Chair Chris Thompson and member Kermit Fisher expressed strong support for RINK’s efforts to preserve and maintain the 44-year old structure, the only indoor rink in Caledonia County.
“I see the need for doing this. With the age of that facility, you can only defer maintenance for so long,” Thompson said.
Fisher added, “When [FCA opened in 1979] there was a promise made that there would be no tax dollars ever put into the facility or the program. Having said that, how can the town own a facility and not expect that they’re going to put some money into it?”
Select Board member Nancy Blankenship was not present.
Friar Architecture Inc. of Farmington, Conn., conducted an arena walk-through on Jan. 5, reviewed building documents, and spoke with arena staff and management.
The firm determined the rink could be “successfully modernized” but recommended a structural analysis be performed first before proceeding with building renovations, expansions, or other improvements.
In a 10-page report, Friar Architecture wrote, “[we] would like to recommend jumping straight into construction improvements or physical replacement of systems in the rink, however the reality is that those expenditures could turn out to be a huge waste of money because of potentially serious life safety concerns that should be dealt with first. These issues will require a much more detailed analysis follow-up to the initial assessment.”
Under the $18,750 plan, Friar Architecture (in cooperation with other firms) would inspect and analyze FCA, concentrating on the integrity of the roof and steel frame structure, snow load capacity, fire safety, ADA access, and health/safety issues. The information will be presented in a comprehensive report.
It marks the next step in RINK’s work for positioning the arena for long-term success.
Formed by hockey parents, RINK Inc. re-opened Fenton Chester Arena in Oct. 2021 following a year-long COVID shutdown.
The non-profit has already completed Phase I improvements to the refrigeration, heating, electrical and lighting systems and energy efficiency upgrades.
The Phase II structural analysis would set the table for Phase III, the development of plans to reinforce, improve, renovate, and potentially expand to the building.
RINK Inc. officials are hopeful that grant funding will assist with eventual construction costs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.