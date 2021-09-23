LYNDON — It’s almost time.

Rinktoberfest will take place at Fenton Chester Arena on Saturday evening. The charity auction is a fundraiser for RINK Inc., the non-profit formed to re-open the 41-year-old arena.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the live auction begins at 7 p.m.

Local auctioneer and hockey parent Matt Young was a catalyst for the event. He has organized annual charity auctions for the Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association for the past 20 years.

Those events collected between $10,000 and $18,000 for LAYHA. The goal is for Rinktoberfest to raise $20,000 for RINK Inc.

For Young, Fenton Chester Arena is more than a sheet of ice. It’s the place where he played goal for Lyndon Institute (Class of 1988) and where two of his kids skated for different programs (his son, Alexander, was a member of the LI varsity squad last year and his youngest daughter, Gabi, is a LAYHA alumni and current member of the Vermont Flames club team).

“There’s lots of memories in [Fenton Chester Arena] for parents and kids. It’s a generational facility,” he said. “It really means a lot to a lot of people.”

RINK Inc. was formed this year to revive Fenton Chester Arena, which was been closed since March 2020 due to COVID-fueled financial issues.

The non-profit has been awarded the contract by the Town of Lyndon to manage the facility.

Now, RINK Inc. seeks funds to restart and operate the rink for the 2021-2022 season. Those costs are significant.

They have already raised $35,000 to cover re-opening costs and the town has pledged $25,000 for infrastructure improvements. However, more funds are needed.

That’s where Rinktoberfest comes in.

The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and will include a live auction, silent auction, raffles, a DJ, a cash bar (no credit cards), a spread of hors d’ouevers and appetizers, and more. It will be ages 21 and up.

There will be “I Saved The Rink” T-shirts for sale and a puck shooting contest with a $500 grand prize.

Rinktoberfest will feature hundreds of items to bid on.

That includes a king sized cherry bed from Lyndon Furniture (estimated value $2,000), three sets of Boston Bruins tickets (4 per package), and a hockey jersey and signed photo donated by Calgary Flames all-star winger Johnny Gaudreau (whose father Guy was a North Country Union standout).

Other items include gift certificates, sports memorabilia, gravel, maple syrup, event tickets, and various handmade items.

For more information visit the event Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/1Qi0ypPs1.

