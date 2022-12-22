Rising Costs Put Adair Condo Development Project On Hold

After being presented nearly two years ago, the 41-unit condominium development planned for a part of the 200-acre property at the Adair Country Inn and Restaurant in Bethlehem has been put on hold, after construction and site work costs came in much higher than expected.
In August, the Bethlehem Planning Board granted conditional approval to the project, which was proposed by Adair owners Joel and Cathy Bedor, who formed JCB Inns LLC for the development and brought in Steve Keach, project engineer from Nordstrom-Keach Associates.
On Thursday, Andy Smith, owner-broker of Badger Peabody Smith Realty, who was involved on the real estate broker side, confirmed that the project is on hold and its future uncertain.
“It’s continuing to be considered,” he said. “Until we had the final standards from the planning board and got all the engineering done, we couldn’t really put a final budget on it.”
But those numbers, arriving at a time when prices have been an ever-moving target, have since come in, he said.
“Now that we have the final engineering specs and what the town and the state required, we have the final bids on those and they are coming in much higher than we had hoped for, and so it is causing us to step back and reevaluate and maybe come back with an alternative plan,” said Smith.
The site work needed ended up much larger in scope, and cost.
“The site work itself was much greater than anybody had expected until we got the final reports in from the engineer on what was required,” said Smith. “Not only was it more expensive, but there’s just a whole lot more work and site costs necessary to create the development where it was designed to be.”
Fuel costs for a dump truck of gravel and labor costs have gone up tremendously and those increases, along with others, put enough of a question mark on the project, he said.
“We didn’t know what we had to do until all the engineering and the permitting got done,” said Smith. “It was hard to pinpoint. We had some budget numbers, but I will say we didn’t hit many of those.”
Between the planning, permitting and engineering, it took much work and a good two years to get the project to where it is now, he said.
“I’d love to say, we’re here and the bulldozers will be going in next week, but we’re not at that point, and may never be,” said Smith. “We’ll just have to see.”
No work of any sort will take place at the site this winter and it’s currently undetermined if any work will take place next year.
“Frankly, because of the costs, we’re reevaluating the current design, “said Smith. “I won’t say we’re shelving the whole thing. We’re reevaluating what options might be out there and reevaluating ways to make it work, or come back with a whole different plan. That is where we’re at right now.”
In the past two years, the project was a closely watched one by local residents, and it also drew some critics who voiced concerns about the extent of logging on the property, wetlands violations, and impacts from preliminary site work.
Smith said he wanted to correct some statements that were made.
“The logging operation had nothing to do with this development project,” he said. “The landowner has 200 acres of land and it’s been harvested in the past. It’s a renewable resource, and whether this project was coming or not, this timber operation had been in the works much longer. Out of 200 acres, the development was on a 30-acre parcel. They were unrelated. People wanted to tie them together, but they were not related in any sense.”
The second is about wetland violations that were corrected prior to the visit by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, he said.
It took DES some time to make the visit and confirm that everything was all set and they’ve since done that, said Smith.
“There’s no outstanding wetlands violations,” he said.
The last is who is leading the proposed development, which is a property owner project, said Smith.
“Peabody and Smith had nothing to do with the development, other than project managers and brokers if it goes forward,” he said.
At the start of the public discussions on the development, Smith said demand for the single-family units was there.
The plan had been to build in phases on the westerly side of the property the 41 condominiums, which would have been priced in the low $400,000 range and individually owned.
While a revised plan at some future point remains a possibility, nothing is certain.
“We just don’t know,” said Smith. “We’re not throwing in the towel, but we are reevaluating.”
