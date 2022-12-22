Rising Costs Put Adair Condo Development Project On Hold
This intersection, at Guider Lane and Route 302 in Bethlehem, is planned to be the entrance to a development of about 40 condominium units on 200 acres belonging to Adair Country Inn owners Joel and Cathy Bedor. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

After being presented nearly two years ago, the 41-unit condominium development planned for a part of the 200-acre property at the Adair Country Inn and Restaurant in Bethlehem has been put on hold, after construction and site work costs came in much higher than expected.

In August, the Bethlehem Planning Board granted conditional approval to the project, which was proposed by Adair owners Joel and Cathy Bedor, who formed JCB Inns LLC for the development and brought in Steve Keach, project engineer from Nordstrom-Keach Associates.

