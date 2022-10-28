Rising Costs Reduce Scope Of Riverfront Commons Development
On Monday, Kelly Stoecklein, a landscape designer with the SE Group, briefed the Littleton Select Board on the Riverfront Commons project, which, because of rising construction costs, had some original first-phase elements removed. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Rising construction costs are reducing the scope of the development of Riverfront Commons, pushing some elements originally planned for phase one to later phases.

In addition, the welcome center and public restrooms that had been planned have been removed after a survey and meetings with stakeholder groups indicated that they weren’t a priority.

