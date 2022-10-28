Rising Costs Reduce Scope Of Riverfront Commons Development

LITTLETON — Rising construction costs are reducing the scope of the development of Riverfront Commons, pushing some elements originally planned for phase one to later phases.
In addition, the welcome center and public restrooms that had been planned have been removed after a survey and meetings with stakeholder groups indicated that they weren’t a priority.
The next step is for the town, by November or December, to decide on a final direction.
The public commons area, on the south side of the river by the footbridge and Littleton Area Senior, is the location of the Littleton Farmers Market and the summer First Friday events.
The town is looking to make improvements for recreation and more events while keeping the area natural with plenty of green space.
During the Select Board’s meeting on Monday, Cathy Conway, of Horizons Engineering; Kelly Stoecklein, landscape designer with the SE Group; and Mike Welch, senior project manager and grant-writer from Northern Community Investment Corp., gave an update on the total $1.44 million project, which has $920,000 remaining in its budget following the town’s purchase the 7.2-acre parcel in 2021.
“In 2020, when COVID hit and the economy turned upside down and prices and supply chain issues started, we took a closer look at the budget and the concepts,” said Conway. “Some of the projects that Horizons had been bidding over the last year or two have seen 20-to 50-percent increases in some of the materials, gas prices, and contracting prices.”
The original Riverfront Commons proposal, coming after a 2019 charrette, or visioning session, involving community members, entailed the welcome center and restrooms, about 40 to 50 parking spaces, connection to the recreational rail trail, lighting along the river walk, a performance area with concrete footings for a mobile stage, landscaping, and a community area for the farmers market and other events.
The big takeaway is using the land for public benefit, said Conway.
The three-part goals are to support business and economic growth in Littleton, provide open space and healthy recreational opportunities for residents and visitors, and, going forward, to include park elements from the 2019 charrette, said Stoecklein.
Expressed in a subsequent survey and gathering of stakeholders was that restrooms and a common area for the farmers market are top priorities, the commons area should remain as flexible as possible, additional parking is needed, safer and less confusing pedestrian and vehicle circulation are important, direct physical and visual access to the river is a priority (there is currently no direct river access), the commons should maintain its natural look and feel, and open space should be along the river, she said.
In all, 125 people responded to the survey, which Stoecklein called “a very engaged community.”
They did not include as a priority a welcome center in Riverfront Commons.
“That does not indicate it’s not a priority for the town, it just indicates that maybe this is not the right location for it,” she said.
Thoughts about the red barn beside the senior center (once eyed for renovation for a welcome center) and mature pine trees vary, with some surveyed wanting to keep the barn and others wanting it removed.
The second design concept she presented includes removing the barn to allow for parking in that footprint.
“A comment from the architect for the project was put your money in the park, not in the barn,” said Stoecklein.
The currently proposed first phase, estimated at $921,000, includes a pedestrian plaza accessed from a set of stairs extending from the footbridge, lighting in the plaza and parking area, improved vehicle and pedestrian circulation, new sidewalks, stone steps down to the river, and 51 parking spaces, 10 of which comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
The event lawn would be a half-acre larger than the existing open space and would include concrete footings to accommodate a mobile stage.
In all, there won’t be many permanent structures in keeping with what the community wants, said Stoecklein.
Full lighting along the river walk, an access path and woodland path, rock walls or seawalls, a direct connection to the rail trail, and signage and way-finding could happen in later phases, she said.
Select Board members had questions.
The plan calls for a temporary stage that will draw in people for concerts and events yet there are no restrooms, said Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson.
Stoecklein said that a conversation was had with the organizers of the farmers market and First Fridays and there is an opportunity for temporary restrooms, such as Porta Potties or a trailer.
“Our recommendation at this stage in the project is not to invest the money into a full-build restroom but look more at those temporary opportunities,” she said.
There might be an opportunity to put a restroom addition onto the senior center and stub into the center’s existing utilities, she said.
Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason agreed with temporary restrooms and said if a permanent structure were to be built the town would be stuck with it and it would not be used at certain times of the year.
Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said additional lighting has been moved to the second phase, but his department, from a public safety standpoint, has been asking for more lighting since the riverwalk was put in.
“It’s as dark as a pocket,” he said.
Lighting is not only a crime prevention piece but is also needed in case an evacuation is required at an event, he said.
Following Monday’s presentation, the next steps are to determine the phase-one build, reconnect with funding groups, complete design and engineering, secure permits, put the project to bid, award a construction contract, and begin the work.
“I’m hesitant to give a specific timeline right now, just given what the state of construction looks like,” said Stoecklein.
Reconnecting with funders is critical because a lot has happened since 2019 when money was secured, said Stoecklein.
The project was funded with $300,000 from the New Hampshire Land and Water Conservation Fund, $250,000 from the Northern Border Regional Commission, $460,000 in tax credits from the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority, $175,000 from the town that was approved by voters, and $155,000 in private contributions.
Stoecklein did a good job outlining what the original proposal was, but there just isn’t enough money to move forward with all of those elements, said Welch.
“We’ve had regular reports to all the funders so we’ve kept them aware of the fact that costs are escalating,” he said. “There are components of the project that may not be feasible to move forward with and we may be looking for a revised scope and revised budgets.”
If the town soon decides to move forward with the preferred option, Welch said the team can go back to the funders to get their authorization to move forward.
Two funding sources have an expiration date of September 2023, though there might be the potential for small extensions, he said.
“Our goal for those two major sources is to get that work done before September of next year,” said Welch.
It would behoove the town to put Riverfront Commons on a Select Board meeting agenda for November or December to get some final direction, based on what Welch said about funding sources and timing, so the town isn’t sitting there in April still figuring out what to do, said Gleason.
