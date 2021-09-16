Rising COVID Cases Prompt Lisbon School To Reinstate Mask Mandate

A recent spike in COVID-19 cases across several grade levels has prompted the K-12 Lisbon Regional School to reinstate its mask mandate for all students, staff, and visitors, who are required to wear masks both inside and outside school property.
The school board made the decision during an emergency meeting on Tuesday and met again on Wednesday after receiving guidance from the New Hampshire Department of Education and the state Department of Health and Human Services.
“We were notified of positive cases and the board vote was to go back to full masking anywhere on school property because of the numbers,” LRS Principal Jackie Daniels said Thursday. “We started out with three cases originally and then we had a classroom with cases and since then some siblings have also gotten it.”
The school board had the second meeting to discuss the guidance from the Department of Education.
“Some people were asking for us to shut down the school for two weeks and called for going to remote [learning],” said Daniels. “We had to get guidance from the Department of Ed on what we are allowed to do and not allowed to do this year.”
In the last school year, the department allowed school districts to have a remote learning option for students who wanted to stay home during the height of the pandemic.
The state did not allow such an option for this school year, at least universally.
“The school has to be open five days a week for instruction,” said Daniels. “That is still in place.”
But the Department of Education has allowed school districts to have what its commissioner calls a permissive option that allowed the Lisbon school board members to choose to offer remote if they wanted to.
While the LRS Board decided to not offer a remote option, and although there is no longer the option to live-stream classes like there was in the previous school year, students who are in quarantine this school year will still have access to all of their work and to the Google Meet video conferencing platform and are able to email and schedule private Google Meets with teachers regarding schoolwork, said Daniels.
As for the current required masking, there’s no end date as of now.
“At this point, we’ll wait and see what the numbers do,” said Daniels.
It’s possible that with cold and flu season coming up, students and staff stay masked, at least inside, though it will ultimately be a board decision, she said.
As for opposition to masking, Daniels said there wasn’t a lot.
A survey shows roughly 105 respondents agree with the current masking policy and 31 don’t.
“The vast majority want to stay with the current mask policy,” she said.
Along with masking, LRS is making sure that social distance is being kept and symptom checking continues.
Parents will be issued a notification asking them to keep their child home if the child exhibits any symptom, such as a runny nose, said Daniels.
The state has dropped the quarantine time from 14 to 10 days and made more lax its guidelines on contact tracing and who needs to quarantine and who doesn’t, she said.
The large majority of LRS staff have been vaccinated as has a likely majority of students, said Daniels.
Vaccines are also being prepared to administer to the 5 to 11 age group, she said.
“Hopefully, we’ll get through this little spike and get it back under control,” she said. “We’ll make our way through this. It would be nice if this would all go away, but I don’t see it happening any time soon. We were hoping we could loosen things up, but it didn’t work for us, so we’ll put things back in place.”
According to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, a number of North Country towns have ongoing active cases, though some numbers have dropped from the levels they were several weeks ago.
As of Thursday evening, Lisbon had five active cases, Haverhill 13, Lancaster six, Northumberland five, Colebrook five, Pittsburg seven, Littleton, Lyman, Monroe, Bethlehem, Franconia, Dalton, Whitefield and Jefferson each less than five, and Bath, Sugar Hill, Landaff and Easton zero.
LRS is part of White Mountains School District SAU 35, which includes the 7-12 Profile School in Bethlehem, K-6 Bethlehem Elementary School, and K-6 Lafayette Regional School in Franconia.
BES opened with a requirement that masks be worn indoors when at least three feet of distance cannot be maintained, Lafayette with the requirement that masks be mandated for all students, staff and visitors indoors and on buses, and Profile with a requirement that masks be worn indoors for the first two weeks and then reevaluated.
White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 opened with a requirement that masks be required for grades pre-K through 8 and made it optional for 9-12, except for periods of high transmission.
Littleton School District SAU 84 opened with no mask requirement but would mandate it if local cases rise enough to warrant it.
