Rising OHRV Complaints Prompt NHFG To Cut Responses On Roads

The rising number of calls and complaints about Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles (OHRVs) has prompted New Hampshire Fish and Game to eliminate its responses to calls on OHRV-shared public roads.
The change will put enforcement solely on those municipalities that have opened up their roads to the machines.
In a letter to selectmen and town officials in Coos County, NHFG Lt. Mark Ober said until now calls and demands for response involving OHRVs on shared roads had been forwarded to the nearest NHFG conservation officer.
“In years past, this was an acceptable practice as OHRV laws are located in Title 18 (Fish and Game law,” he said. “However, as the expansion of trails and roads open to OHRVs and the popularity of the sport grows, these constant calls and complaints have become excessive and most times takes an officer away from their primary mission as a conservation officer - natural resource compliance and enforcement.”
While NHFG will continue to respond to OHRV calls on trails that run through woodlands on both public and private lands, complaints or calls about machines on roads will need to be handled by the community or town that opened their roads to the OHRVs, per RSA 215-A:15, the New Hampshire statute obligating any community that enacts an ordinance regulating the operation of OHRVs within its boundaries to be responsible for enforcement.
With conservation officer Chris Egan still recovering from significant injuries from a snowmobile crash in January, there are only five conservation officers assigned in Coos County and rarely are all five on duty at once.
“Our enforcement responsibilities have expanded exponentially over the years, and the personnel necessary to handle all of these responsibilities has not,” Ober said in his letter. “The surge in OHRV activity is the main contributing factor behind this demand.”
In place going forward will be a “non-response initiative” to all calls generated regarding the operation of OHRVs on public ways open to use by towns or local jurisdictions, he said.
On Thursday, Ober told The Caledonian-Record that the intent of the letter to those communities in Coos that opened some their roads to the machines - and most communities in the county have - is to remind them of the law that makes enforcement their responsibility.
That law changed a few years ago and the hope is that the awareness of it will reduce some of the road-related complaints that come in to NHFG, he said.
Many complaints involve speeding, dust created on dirt roads, and driving after hours (under law, the trails and the roads used as trails are closed to OHRVs a half-hour after sunset).
Sometimes it can be difficult for conservation officers to differentiate between a call that is for a legitimate OHRV violation or a call coming from someone who is annoyed by the machines, said Ober.
Distance is also an issue in a large county like Coos.
“Last year, there was a complaint about a minor crash on a town road in Stewartstown and the closest officer was in Shelburne,” he said. “When he got there, it turned out to be relatively minor.”
Ober will sometimes get calls from conservation officers downstate regarding communities there that are considering opening up their roads.
“I said show them the RSA and what they are required to do if they open up their roads,” he said. “The issue is not so much the towns that have police departments, but the ones that don’t. They have no one to call and it will either fall on us or state police.”
Enforcement Challenges
Right in the middle of a rising volume of OHRVs in northern Coos is the town of Colebrook.
NHFG’s non-response policy to town roads won’t change how Colebrook police enforce machines in town because the town fathers make the decisions on opening up shared roads and it falls on the police department to enforce violations, said Colebrook Police Chief Paul Rella.
That enforcement, though, is increasingly challenging as the number of calls to local police have increased many-fold in recent years, he said.
“We’re logging several complaints a week,” said Rella. “We get most of the complaints on the weekends when it’s the busiest, and all of our complaints are generated on our roads that are shared with the ATVs, in residential areas. We do not receive very many calls for things happening on the trails. Complaints come from citizens who live on these roads and they’re for numerous violations, such as speeding, loud pipes, driving recklessly, and people who don’t obey when the trails close and are driving past these residences at night at 11 or 12 at night or 1 o’clock in the morning and waking people up. We have a lot of our roads open in the rural areas of town and that is where the bulk of the complaints are coming from. They are complaining about their quality of life being ruined.”
Dust is a constant nuisance on dirt roads, he said, and occasionally a motorist will call to say he or she was almost run off the road by a machine.
Rella and Coos County Sheriff Brian Valerino said OHRV use had been predominant in the Berlin-Gorham area, but riders are now coming north, to the Colebrook area and Pittsburg after learning the trails there are less busy and the area less populated.
“There is a need for more enforcement in the northern part of Cos County because people are starting to venture up that way,” said Valerino.
For towns that don’t have police departments, but have opened their roads to shared use - such as Stewartstown, Columbia, and Errol - enforcement will now fall to the county sheriff’s department or state police.
Like the town of Colebrook, NHFG’s non-response to shared road calls will not impact the sheriff’s department, said Valerino.
But there, too, enforcement by sheriff’s deputies is challenging because there are only four full-time deputies and a slew of part-timers who might be working one week but are off the next, making due diligence with accident reports difficult.
The sheriff’s department has several OHRVs of its own that it uses for enforcement.
“We are out there,” said Valerino. “We educate when we can, and when we have to write violations, we write violations. Nobody wants a violation, but sometimes it has to happen.”
Colebrook police don’t have an OHRV to patrol trails, but they do enforce machines on shared roads with police cruisers, and recently received a $1,600 NHFG grant that will allow more hours for road enforcement.
Currently, out of all the calls that come in, only a small percentage of OHRV violators found by Colebrook police.
Calls have come in about speeding machines in East Colebrook, but by the time police get there the riders are long gone and on the trail, where a police cruiser can’t reach them, said Rella.
“Right now, we are being reactive and I think being proactive would solve some of the issues,” he said. “To put a dent in some of the complaints, we have to be proactive, but right now I don’t know what that looks like.”
He remains hopeful, though, that his department will reach that point.
Rella and Valerino said OHRV recreation is good for the county economically, but an equilibrium needs to be found.
“There’s a lot of issues related to the onslaught of ATVs coming to the area,” said Rella. “We just have to figure out a way to balance having the town open and making it safe for everyone to enjoy themselves on their ATVs, but also making it livable for the people who live here. I don’t know if we’ve found that balance yet, but we’re trying.”
