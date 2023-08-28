Rite Aid To Close Haverhill Store

HAVERHILL — Rite Aid will close its Haverhill location on Sept. 10.
News of the closing was first reported Sunday on Facebook by pharmacy manager David Wood.
In a post to the Haverhill, NH Discussions group, Wood wrote, “It is my sad duty to announce that the Rite Aid in Woodsville will be closing its doors permanently. Our last day open to the public will be Sunday, September 10. After that, all phone calls to the store will be routed to our Littleton, NH location and prescriptions can be filled there or may be transferred to a pharmacy of your choice. I am told that all associates will be offered other positions within the company.
On a personal note, it has been an honor serving the community for the past 8+ years. I will very much miss you all.”
Group members reacted to the news with universal disappointment.
Wendy Gray wrote “I am sorry to hear this. Several great employees will certainly be missed.”
Katie Williams added “What a bummer! We have such few choices in this area, especially if you’re like me and would prefer to stay clear of the box store across the street. Thank you for your service to our community!”
Tania DeRonde Boyce said “Thank you for all you’ve done for my family and many others in the area.
So sorry to see the store go.”
Rite Aid is the seventh largest pharmacy chain in the United States with more than 2,200 stores in 17 states.
The company is $3.3 billion in debt and the its stock has lost 90 percent of its value in the last year.
Rite Aid is expected to file for bankruptcy after it was sued by the U.S. government for allegedly filing unlawful opioid prescriptions.
The company is expected to close more than 400 stores as part of the bankruptcy plan.
Rite Aid currently operates five locations in Vermont (Bethel, Brattleboro, Randolph, Springfield, Windsor) and in New Hampshire (including Littleton and Lincoln).
Locations in Lancaster, N.H., and Lyndon, St. Johnsbury, Hardwick and Derby, Vt., were previously sold to Walgreens.
The Walgreen location in St. Johnsbury abruptly closed this month.
