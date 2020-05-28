Riverside Speedway committed the greatest moving violation of the pandemic.
They got off with a warning.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office on Thursday said no action will be taken against track owner Mike Humphrey, who opened the speedway to spectators over the weekend in defiance of state orders.
The issue was resolved when Humphrey agreed to cease racing activity and comply with state regulations that govern business activity and crowd sizes during the coronavirus crisis, the attorney general’s office stated.
“Mr. Humphrey has publicly indicated that there will be no race this weekend, and that he intends to voluntarily comply with the Governor’s Emergency Orders and the specific guidance for racetracks The objective of the Governor’s Orders is to protect the public health. Mr. Humphrey’s decision advances that important objective,” wrote Attorney General Gordon MacDonald in a press release.
Humphrey could have been fined up to $20,000 for violating New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order.
Riverside welcomed a couple hundred spectators for a full day of racing on Saturday despite a written warning from the Northumberland Police Chief and opposition from the attorney general’s office.
Sings posted along the road to the raceway warned that spectators were not allowed, but law enforcement made not effort to turn people away or otherwise enforce the rules.
Spectators arrived and sat in groups, and maintained social distance, according to those who were there.
Humphrey and his brother, Richard, purchased the 55-year-old race track last fall. He has expressed frustration that the business could go under unless racing were allowed this summer.
When dealing with violations during the pandemic, the Attorney General’s office has focused on compliance over fines, and violations have been “few and far between,” Sununu said.
