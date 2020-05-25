GROVETON — The state posted large message boards on the road to Riverside Speedway that read: COVID-19 race track warning/no public spectators allowed.
Race fans showed up anyway.
Hundreds attended Riverside’s opening day on Saturday in spite of Gov. Chris Sununu’s restrictions on large gatherings during the pandemic.
“It was empowering,” said one attendee, who asked not to be named. “Some choose to wear masks, some choose to wear gloves, and some choose to go to the races.”
In deciding to open with spectators, track owner Mike Humphrey disregarded a written warning from Northumberland Police Chief Peter Pelletier, as well as opposition from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, according to multiple reports.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati said in a statement “Mr. Humphrey ignored the written warning and created a public health risk by allowing spectators into the Riverside Speedway. There will be consequences for the blatant defiance of the governor’s emergency orders.”
Race attendance was unknown, but officers took no action to turn people away or otherwise enforce restrictions.
New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order limits gatherings to 10 people with exceptions for some businesses.
Gov. Sununu told WMUR “I am confident the Department of Justice will take swift action to ensure accountability for those willing to endanger public health.”
Reached the following day, Humphrey declined comment on the re-opening, but repeated concerns that the 55-year-old race track could close permanently if state restrictions remain in place.
“We’re worried, no doubt,” he said. “We’re really, really in trouble right now.”
Humphrey and his brother Richard bought the quarter-mile track in September with plans to make it a year-round facility.
They planned a 20-date racing calendar through October, but canceled their originally scheduled opening weekend on May 16 and 17.
Humphrey previously said “We cannot go the summer without anything. We struggled all winter just to make the payments. We expected that. But if we can’t open up in the next month and get some money coming back, it could no longer be a racetrack. Financially we can’t support it if we can’t run the track. There’s no ifs, ands or buts. We cannot afford to keep it and not do anything with it.”
On Saturday, grandstands were limited to half capacity, masks and hand sanitizer were made available, and social distancing was encouraged, according to the Riverside web site.
“I felt safe,” said one person in attendance, adding that small groups of people arrived and stayed together, sitting in socially distant clumps. “We didn’t have outsiders mingling with us. Everyone respected each other.”
Asked to explain Saturday’s turnout, the attendee said many showed up to support Humphrey and the track.
“I believe the racing community wanted to support one of their own,” the attendee said. “[Humphrey] has a mortgage on the place, he’s got a family to feed. I know people who mailed in the ticket [costs] just for a donation.”
The attendee agreed COVID-19 is a serious health issue (“I think science has proven that fact”), but questioned state orders that favor big box retail stores over outdoor tracks.
“As race fans, our biggest argument is we can drive to Littleton or Berlin and see 200 cars in a Wal-Mart parking lot. What’s the difference?” the attendee said. “We know there’s a serious underlying issue. So we practice good hygiene and protect ourselves and our families. But you still have to be able to enjoy life. Especially on Memorial Day weekend.”
