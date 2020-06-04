Riverside School Announces Nancy Phillips As 2020 Graduation Speaker

LYNDONVILLE — The Riverside School, an independent school for grades pre-K through 8th, recently announced Nancy Phillips will be the graduation speaker for the Class of 2020. Graduation ceremonies for Riverside will take place this Saturday, June 6 with a private ceremony for students and families.
Phillips taught at Riverside for 10 years (2005-15). She started her career at Riverside as a part-time, fifth-grade language arts teacher. She moved to full-time in 2006 as the combined 4th-5th grade teacher, instructing in the library and then the carriage house. From 2011-15, she was the combined K-1st grade teacher.
Phillips was the K-1st grade teacher when the Riverside’s kindergarten program started, and those students are now representing the Class of 2020.
She is also a respected herbalist and farmer, hosting retreats on her farm. She is author of The Herbalist’s Way and a certified yoga teacher. Her husband Michael is a professional apple farmer and author. She also leads the Heartsong Wellness Center in northern New Hampshire.
Phillips holds a degree in Social Work and received Advanced Herbal Training with Rosemary Gladstar, world-renowned herbalist from Sage Mountain. She is a certified Holistic Health Coach via the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and a certified yoga instructor via the Heart Space Yoga Center. She is the co-author, with her husband, of The Herbalists Way: The Art and Practice of Healing With Plant Medicines.
“Throughout her teaching career, Nancy has incorporated environmental sustainability and gardening into her curriculum,” said Riverside Head of School Michelle Ralston. “Our students were so fortunate to experience Nancy’s passion for farming, and learning to appreciate the value of a holistic lifestyle in life every day.”
Nancy and Michael Phillips are parents to Riverside alumna Grace Phillips (2009). Grace recently graduated from Mount Holyoke College and assists her parents with classes and retreats at the farm.
