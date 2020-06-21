Riverside School Celebrates 2020 Eighth-Grade Graduation

LYNDONVILLE — The Riverside School held graduation ceremonies June 6 for the Class of 2020.
The ceremony, for 11 graduates, was held outside at the school with social distancing, and each student was called individually to receive their diploma. The members of the Class of 2020 are Charlie Balcom, Maaike Dam, Teagan Desrochers, Henry Griffin, CJ Hunt, Eliza Noel, Lacey Patoine, Donovan Randall, Josie Rowell, Ethan Spence and Gus Yerkes.
A committee of faculty members planned a special version of Riverside’s graduation that met health guidelines while honoring Riverside’s traditions. The school released a video that included photos, music, speeches, awards and recognition of the eighth graders on an online platform.
At 1 p.m., faculty members, eighth graders and their families met at Riverside for a physically-distant conferring of diplomas around the cedars, which was broadcast live on an online video platform.
Nancy Phillips served as the graduation speaker and spoke to graduates via an online platform. She served as a teacher at The Riverside School for 10 years (2005-15). Phillips started her career at Riverside as a part-time, fifth-grade Language Arts teacher. She moved to full-time in 2006 as the combined 4th-5th grade teacher, instructing in the library and then the Carriage House. From 2011 to 2015, she was the combined K-1st grade teacher. Phillips was the K-1st grade teacher when the Riverside’s kindergarten program started, and those students represented the Class of 2020.
Head of School Michelle Ralston, who is retiring this year, shared words of gratitude with the Riverside faculty, students, and the Riverside community. She presented flower arrangements to teachers who are retiring or leaving Riverside and wished all a happy and healthy summer.
Graduation was preceded with a parade during the late morning of June 5 where eighth graders and staff stood around the cedar circle on campus while friends and families of PreK-7th grade drove around the loop to share best wishes for a happy future.
2020 Awards
Academic Improvement: Isla Boles ‘25, Jeronimo Deyhle ‘22, Zoë Glentz Brush ‘21, and Simon Miller ‘21.
Arts: Molly Aeberhard ‘23, Pearl Aeberhard ‘23, Annie Alexander ‘22, Charlie Balcom ‘20, Isla Boles ‘25, Micah Killam ‘25, Maceo Kramar ‘22, Macy Moore ‘22, Phoenix Newell ‘26, Lacey Patoine ‘20. Donovan Randall ‘20, and Chris Watson ‘21.
Athletics: Gabe Adams ‘24, Carter Amidon ‘26, Zoe Bunnell ‘26, Alice Keller ‘27, Paul Patoine ‘28, Trixie Shackleton ‘21, and Gabi Young ‘23.
Citizenship: Kellan Bristol ‘24, Zoe Bunnell ‘26, Adrienne Desrochers ‘22, Teagan Desrochers ‘22, Louisa Linehan ‘25, and Harper Smyth ‘21.
Boswell Math and Science Award: Cora Adams ‘25, Annie Alexander ‘22, Sylvan Balcom ‘23, Emily Counter ‘21, Ben Holder ‘27, CJ Hunt ‘20, Eli Michalski ‘28, Kingston Newell, 23, Trixie Shackleton ‘21, Ethan Spence ‘20, and Julia Spence ‘23.
Lindbergh-Newell Humanities Award: Annie Alexander ‘22, Josie Rowell ‘20, and Harper Smyth ‘21.
Koehne World Language Award: Peregrine Bongaarts Weiss ‘28, Kellan Bristol ‘24, Esme Cobb ‘23, Maaike Dam ‘20, Anika Giese ‘21, Sam Keith ‘22, Conall Kennedy ‘25, Phoenix Newell ‘26, and Eliza Noel ‘21.
Young Heron Award: Esme Cobb ‘23, and Sawyer Daffinrud ‘24.
Janus Award: Ethan Lussier ‘21
Eighth Grade Awards
Founders Cup of the Arts: Maaike Dam and Eliza Noel.
Thompson Award for Athletics: Teagan Desrochers, Henry Griffin and Gus Yerkes.
Mary Williams Academic Excellence: Maaike Dam
Heron Award: Henry Griffin and Josie Rowell.
Founders Bowl: Maaike Dam and CJ Hunt.
