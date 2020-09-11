LYNDONVILLE — The Riverside School began its 40th year of operation on Sept. 8 by welcoming 106 students in Pre-K-8th grade from 14 Vermont towns and villages.

“The challenges we are facing from the pandemic are introducing new opportunities for us as a school,” said Head of School Roy Starling. “Many of us are invigorated by the chance to grow our outdoor education program with additional room in our new block schedule for daily electives like mindfulness, STEM and coding. Because of our small class sizes, we’ve also been able to create multi-grade pods that encourage co-teaching and student leadership.”

