The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces that maintenance work is scheduled to begin Sunday evening, July 21, on I-93 near exit 34 in Franconia, N.H. The project will repair gravel shoulders on the I-93 northbound and southbound lanes between Exit 34A to 34C and should be completed on Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019.
A NH State Police detail will be assisting by implementing a slow moving rolling roadblock within in the narrow sections of the Franconia Notch Parkway. Travelers should expect minor delays between the hours of 10 pm and 6 am.
