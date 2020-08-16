Littleton:Road Planned For LIDC Property That Will Support New Businesses

Work will begin this week on new road on the 42 acres of land next to the Littleton Industrial Park that is owned by the Littleton Industrial Development Corp., which will be working to recruit new businesses to set up on the property as part of the future expansion of the industrial park. (Courtesy photo)

LITTLETON — A warrant article approved in 2018 authorizing the transfer of 42 acres then owned by the town to the nonprofit Littleton Industrial Development Corp. has taken its next step after work on a road on the property is about to begin.

The property connects to the Littleton Industrial Park and the goal is to expand the industrial park for the future. It would be the fourth phase of the park’s expansion. The new road would be used so developers and representatives for businesses looking to expand or set up shop in Littleton can more easily visit and view the site and see how it would fit their needs.

