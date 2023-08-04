Road Projects Continue This Week

MONTPELIER — This weekly report issued by the Agency of Transportation is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways and interstates. Some projects are not included in the report this week as they have been temporarily suspended due to flood damage, the work site is inaccessible, or the contractors were repositioned to assist AOT with emergency response and repairs.
Local areas to watch:
I-91 Fairlee-St. Johnsbury – Permanent, single-lane closures have been implemented on I-91 northbound near Exit 17 and southbound between Exits 16 and 17 in Newbury, and in the southbound lanes near Exit 20 in St. Johnsbury. The Exit 20 southbound on ramp remains closed with a signed detour in place. A temporary crossover remains in place for northbound traffic at Exit 15 in Fairlee as a full deck replacement is completed on the northbound bridge over Lake Morey Road. Lane width and speed limit reductions are currently in effect for all these work zones.
I-91 Lyndon-Barton – Travelers can expect grooved pavement, uneven lanes, and daily lane closures (both northbound and southbound) in the vicinity of active construction between Exits 23 and 25 from Monday to Friday during daytime construction hours (6 a.m.-5 p.m.). Speed is reduced to 55 mph in the work zone.
I-91 Barton-Derby – A speed limit reduction to 55 mph will be in effect through daily, single-lane closures for multiple work zones in both directions on I-91 from Exit 25 in Barton to Exit 27 in Derby.
Marshfield-Danville – A resurfacing project is underway along Route 2. Motorists can expect lane closures with alternating one-way traffic on in Marshfield. Flaggers and uniformed traffic officers will be present to assist motorists through the work zone. Motorists are advised to travel with caution as areas of the roadway are scarified and have a gravel surface with no markings indicating the centerline and edge line.
I-91 Bradford – Motorists are advised that new permanent, single-lane closures have been established in the I-91 northbound lanes near Exit 16. A full-stop configuration has been implemented for traffic entering I-91 northbound from Exit 16. Southbound permanent lane closures in this area will remain as configured for the time being. A speed limit reduction to 55 mph is in place through the work zones.
Morgan – A culvert-replacement project is nearing completion on Route 111 southeast of Seymour Lake. Route 111 has been reopened between Bear Mountain Road and Whitehill Loop Road. Expect one-way alternating traffic at the location of the culvert throughout the week. Minor delays may occur.
