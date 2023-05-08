LITTLETON — In lieu of a retirement party, Dr. John Sauter will be given a fitting tribute.
Littleton Regional Healthcare has re-christened a road race in honor of Sauter, who made immeasurable contributions to LRH during his over 40-year career.
The Sauter Shuffle 5K run/walk will take place on May 20, with the start/finish at the Medical Office Building parking lot. The race begins at 10 a.m.
It’s an appropriate homage to Sauter, an avid runner.
According to LRH, “It is not uncommon for a group of LRH staff members to get together for hikes or early morning runs, and Dr. Sauter is always in attendance. Early this year, Dr. Sauter significantly scaled back his practice as a transitional step before full retirement. In respecting Dr. Sauter’s wishes, a big retirement party was not done for him. However, the 5K event was renamed in his honor in lieu of a traditional celebration. The event will likely be called The Sauter Shuffle in perpetuity.”
Proceeds will support The Helping Hands Fund at LRH to assist employees in need of financial support during a crisis or unexpected hardship.
Sauter joined the Littleton Regional medical staff in 1979.
Following his residency, he established the area’s first OB/GYN practice at the hospital.
According to LRH, “At that time, no OB/GYN specialty practices existed in this region and LRH’s Board of Trustees and Medical Staff were skeptical. Ultimately, Dr. Sauter convinced the powers at be that OB/GYN care was needed and he was granted privileges. Just a few months later, Dr. Sauter established his practice and introduced the concept of a family-centered birthing unit. Since then, Dr. Sauter transitioned away from his private practice and joined LRH’s OB/GYN team”
From the very beginning, Sauter made extraordinary professional and personal contributions to LRH.
During his tenure, Sauter served on the Board of Trustees (as trustee, secretary, vice chair and chair); was president of the medical staff; and participated in various committees, initiatives and efforts to improve quality of care.
He was also central to many projects, notably the campaign to build the current hospital building, and spearheaded
“Without question, Dr. Sauter has led by example in advocating for patients and providing quality, patient-centered care,” noted LRH President & Chief Executive Officer, Robert Nutter.
For his work, Sauter has received many awards.
He was handed the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s Medical Staff Award in 1989, recognized as one of the Best Doctors in America for women’s health by New Hampshire Magazine in 2004, and named the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the year in 2016.
He participated last year in an inaugural 5K hosted by the LRH Nursing Practice Professional Council.
Now, the event will bear his name — and carry his legacy.
According to LRH, “His outstanding contributions to the greater Littleton area go beyond the thousands of lives, and multiple generations, he’s touched in his professional life.”
“Dr. Sauter is soft-spoken with a gentle nature and someone who puts others first with no expectation of recognition. These are just some of the reasons that make him the highly respected man he is and why renaming the 5K event in his honor was the least we could do.”
Dr. Sauter was the absolute, hands down, best OB GYN. He treated me with such kindness, and his gentle manner was wonderfully soothing. All docs should be like him.
