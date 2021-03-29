Road Signs Alerting Motorists Stolen In Barton

Vermont State Police urge motorists traveling on Burton Hill Road in Barton to be careful because road signs diverting access to the road were stolen.
A total of three or four signs along with four to six traffic cones belonging to the town highway department were stolen sometime after being set up on Saturday and early Sunday evening. The signs note “Road closed” and “Road closed Ahead.”
Sergeant Joshua Mikkola stated that the signs were placed there because the road is in bad shape in places.
“Parts of Burton Hill Road are closed to thru traffic due to poor road conditions/deep ruts and caution is advised as there are currently no remaining warning signs on the roadway,” Sgt. Mikkola wrote.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
