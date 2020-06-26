The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces that road work will begin on US Route 2 and Vermont Route 102 in Lancaster, N.H. and Guildhall, Vt. on Monday, July 6. This work involves constructing a new “T” intersection to replace the current “Y” intersection at the Route 2/102 intersection and constructing the approaches to the new bridge over the Connecticut River.
Motorists should expect traffic delays and traffic pattern changes during this phase of the project. During work hours, motorists will be restricted to one lane of alternating one-way traffic controlled by flaggers. Periods of unpaved surfaces should also be expected. Reduced speed is recommended in the area of the Route 2/102 intersection. Electronic message signs and radar speed signs will be in use. This construction phase is anticipated to be completed in October.
This work is part of the project that replaces the existing US Route 2 bridge (Roger’s Rangers) over the Connecticut River. Beck & Bellucci, Inc. is the prime contractor for the $10 M project, which has a final completion date of June 25, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.