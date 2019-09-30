Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
LITTLETON — Roads were closed and residents were evacuated following a propane gas leak on Saturday night. At 6 p.m., Littleton Fire was called out to the Franconia Gas facility at 155 Beacon St. and found a 3,200 gallon delivery truck leaking propane from a rear valve. Beacon Street and part of Highland Avenue were closed to traffic and evacuated for approximately two hours while Littleton Fire, assisted by departments from Bethlehem, Lisbon and Whitefield, poured water on the truck to dissipate the propane vapor until technicians from Franconia Gas arrived to diagnose the problem, close the valve, and stop the leak. Meters did not detect high concentrations of propane in the air. There was no risk of explosion, according to Littleton Fire. Law enforcement including Littleton, Franconia and Sugar Hill Police and the Grafton County Sheriff assisted with traffic control and evacuation operations. The Littleton Fire station was made available as a temporary shelter. No injuries were reported.
