HARDWICK — As recovery efforts continue across the state, home and business owners and town crews have been working diligently since Tuesday morning to restore the town of Hardwick.

The severe flooding Monday evening and early Tuesday morning led to a devastating aftermath, damaging homes and buildings, destroying roads and causing severe damage that will take days, months, or longer to fix. As both the Cooper Brook and Lamoille River continued to rise and flood the area following heavy rainfall, residents from Granite Street, Cottage Street and Wolcott Street were advised to evacuate Monday night.

