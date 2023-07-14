The Inn By The River and the area surrounding it on Route 15 and just outside the village of Hardwick was severely damaged by the flood Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Photos were taken on the morning of Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
HARDWICK — As recovery efforts continue across the state, home and business owners and town crews have been working diligently since Tuesday morning to restore the town of Hardwick.
The severe flooding Monday evening and early Tuesday morning led to a devastating aftermath, damaging homes and buildings, destroying roads and causing severe damage that will take days, months, or longer to fix. As both the Cooper Brook and Lamoille River continued to rise and flood the area following heavy rainfall, residents from Granite Street, Cottage Street and Wolcott Street were advised to evacuate Monday night.
Hardwick Police Chief Mike Henry stated that the Hardwick Fire and Police Departments evacuated six families from their residences Monday night and around 40 people stayed overnight at the town’s shelter at Hazen Union High School. By Tuesday evening, the shelter had closed, but was reopened Thursday afternoon as additional heavy rain and high winds came rolling through again.
Many local businesses are facing extensive damage from the flooding, with some still yet to re-open as clean-up efforts continue. The Inn By The River, a motel on Route 15 located at the edge of the village and in front of the Lamoille River, had a large section of bank and paved land eroded — taking a portion of the structure along with it. The Inn’s owners and guests made it out safely.
Route 14 and 15 by the Jackson Dam — which had its bridge destroyed by the flooding — had reopened by Tuesday evening, allowing access towards Wolcott and Morrisville. Route 15 towards Walden, Danville and St. Johnsbury from the intersection with Route 16 became passable Tuesday morning. Route 15 East was closed from Glenside Ave to the Route 16 intersection but reopened on Friday. However, the section of road is still limited to one lane in several sections as restoration work continues.
Henry provided updates on other heavily-traveled state roads: Route 16 is open, from Route 15 but closed at Belfry Road; Route 14 South remains closed; and Route 14 North is closed but traffic can make it to Jeudevine Falls where it is closed off.
Local road closures include Tucker Brook Road, School Street in East Hardwick and part of Belfry Road.
“Three homes are still not accessible [on Tucker Brook Road],” Henry said. “The end of this road will probably not be reopened until the end of the summer.”
Hardwick Farms Road is closed from Center Street to Porter Brook Road as well.
“All of the other roadways are open,” Henry said. “However, there are several spots where it is down to one lane.”
Following the flooding, Henry estimated that 70% of the town’s back roads had been damaged, with several suffering washouts making them impassable.
Hardwick Elementary School was open Friday for free meals for kids and adults affected by the flooding.
