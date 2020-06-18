CONCORD, NH — Culvert repair work is scheduled on Route 135 in Monroe beginning Wednesday, June 24, according to the state Department of Transportation. The project site is located approximately one mile south of Harley View Drive, and one mile north of the Bath/Monroe town line.
This project includes replacing approximately 40 feet of an existing 36-inch high-density polyethylene pipe. Due to the depth of the culvert, the road will be closed at the worksite, open only to local traffic. Variable message boards will be located in both Woodsville and Monroe alerting motorists to seek alternate routes. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead to allow extra travel time. Work is weather-dependent, and expected to be completed by late June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.