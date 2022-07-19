Robbery Tip Leads Police To Arrest Of Local Man

NEWPORT — Acting on a tip about a planned robbery, Newport Police responded to the supposed location of the crime on Coventry Street and took a local man into custody on multiple criminal allegations.
William Slingerland, 28, Newport, was taken into custody by police after a brief struggle in which he reportedly resisted efforts to place him in handcuffs.
Chief Travis Bingham reported the incident, noting that the robbery tip was received at 5:17 a.m. on Tuesday. Police were told that a man was planning to rob a convenience store on Coventry Street.
When police went to the store, they saw a man - later identified as Slingerland - run into a residential neighborhood. Assistance from border patrol officers and the police department’s K9 Ozzy led to the discovery of Slingerland hiding under a porch, noted Chief Bingham.
It was reported that when taken into custody Slingerland was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a knife.
Further investigation led police to determine that Slingerland had attempted to break into another business, and had entered the U.S. Postal Service office nearby without permission.
Charges filed against Slingerland are three counts of attempted burglary, unlawful mischief, resisting arrest and being in possession of tools used to commit burglary.
He was held on $1,000 bail at the Northern State Correctional Facility until his arraignment, which was set for Tuesday afternoon in Orleans Superior Court.
