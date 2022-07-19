Robbery Tip Leads Police To Arrest Of Local Man
Buy Now

William Slingerland

NEWPORT — Acting on a tip about a planned robbery, Newport Police responded to the supposed location of the crime on Coventry Street and took a local man into custody on multiple criminal allegations.

William Slingerland, 28, Newport, was taken into custody by police after a brief struggle in which he reportedly resisted efforts to place him in handcuffs.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments