WOODSVILLE — Four days after taking over the top spot, Woodsville Fire Chief Steve Robbins led his first response.
Woodsville Fire was called out to a fully-involved house fire at 56 South Court St. at 9:40 p.m. Thursday and four residents were successfully evacuated from the two-story building.
A man, woman and child safely exited a first-floor apartment while another man jumped from the window of a second-story unit.
Because the fire spread so quickly, it was a defensive operation and Woodsville Fire — assisted by departments from Haverhill, Wells River, Bath, Lisbon, Newbury, Groton and Piermont— prevented the blaze from spreading to the surrounding properties.
Two vehicles and a camper were also damaged. Three people were treated for minor injuries and one cat perished in the blaze. The building was demolished and the Red Cross was summoned to assist the displaced residents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
“This was ‘Welcome to the job,’” Robbins said.
Although a newcomer as Fire Chief, he is a 40-year department member.
He succeeds his brother, Jeff, who served a decade as chief and follows in the footsteps of his father, Bruce, who was Woodsville Fire Chief for nearly a quarter century.
“It’s going to be a challenge to fill their shoes and the shoes of [former WFD Chief] Brad Kennedy,” Robbins said.
The Robbins brothers joined WFD when they were 18 years old — Jeff in 1982 and Steve in 1983 — and mark the final generation of the family to serve with Woodsville Fire.
Robbins, 57, called it bittersweet.
“I’ll be the last of the Robbins name to lead the fire department,” he said.
For Robbins, it continues a career of public service.
He served 33 years with Woodsville Ambulance, stepping down as the ambulance director to take over as Fire Chief on Jan. 1.
He is also an Iraq War veteran and incumbent Select Board member. He plans to run for re-election this year.
Woodsville Fire has opted to remain independent and not merge with the recently formed Haverhill Fire Department. Last year WFD responded to 114 calls.
Moving forward, Robbins expects the department will continue operations as usual.
