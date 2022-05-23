Roberts Held Without Bail On Second-Degree Murder Charge In Death of Daughter
Buy Now

Jason Roberts appears in Orleans Superior Court by video from jail on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Former Derby resident Jason Roberts was ordered held without bail by Judge Lisa A. Warren in Orleans Superior Court today.

Roberts, 44, of Athens, Tenn., pleaded not guilty to felony second-degree murder in connection with the death of his daughter who died at the age of 15 at Boston Children’s Hospital in Boston, Mass., on July 12, 2016.

Police say the death of Madison Rose Simoneau was related to head injuries Roberts inflicted on the child when she was six weeks old. Roberts, who is being held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, now faces a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

Judge Warren said she ordered Roberts held without bail because even though Roberts’ parents still live in the Northeast Kingdom he has “little to no ties to Vermont” and he is facing a possible life sentence. The court will, however, schedule a weight-of-the-evidence hearing as soon as possible to determine if Roberts should continue to be held in pre-trial detention.

“I will ask the clerk to set this as quickly as possible for a full day weight-of-the-evidence hearing even if that means moving around some other matters,” said Judge Warren.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments