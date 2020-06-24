A Hardwick resident has been accused of assaulting another woman who was trying to visit her estranged husband.
Brenda Judkins, 54, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court on June 15 to misdemeanor charges of simple assault and unlawful mischief and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on the conditions that she not have unauthorized contact with Darren Judkins, 54, and Maureen Chase, 54.
According to an affidavit filed by Hardwick Police Ofc. Darin Barber, police received a report on April 17 at 6:25 p.m. of a woman throwing rocks at a person on Spruce Drive.
On arrival, police spoke with Maureen Chase who said she was on her way to visit Darren Judkins at his Spruce Drive residence when she realized Brenda Judkins was following her.
“Brenda then blocked her from backing into Darren’s driveway and then got out of her car and tried punching her through her open window,” wrote Ofc. Barber in his report. “Brenda exited her car and threw rocks at Maureen and her vehicle. A rock broke the right rear tail lens on her car. Maureen stated she thinks she was hit in the back of the head by a rock, but did not feel any pain … Brenda returned to her car and tried to strike Darren with it while he was pinned between her car and Brenda’s car.”
Brenda Judkins later told police she was angry and fighting with him in court over the house on Spruce Drive.
“She was upset that he was seeing Maureen,” wrote Ofc. Barber. “
The conditions of release allow for contact between Darren and Brenda Judkins to discuss the sale of the house or divorce proceedings.
If convicted Judkins faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and $2,000 in fines.
