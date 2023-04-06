Rock Fall Study With Global Benefits Underway Near Old Man Site

As the 20th anniversary of remembering the collapse of the Old Man of the Mountain nears on May 3, the site at Cannon Cliff is undergoing a rock fall study that could carry local, national, and international benefits.
One project, though, the construction of a rock-step fish ladder to allow trout at Profile Lake to access their historic breeding pond 400 yards upstream, with the objective of creating a healthier and self-sustaining trout population, has been put on hold.
On Thursday, Brian Fowler, president of the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, said the consultant on the fish project has retired, the new person was unable to complete the project, and environmental and wildlife concerns were expressed by New Hampshire Fish and Game and others.
“I would describe it as being on an indefinite hold,” he said. “It will probably come back. I just don’t know when at this point. It’s probably finding the right people to make it happen.”
When the interstate was built in the 1980s, the small pond was cut off from Profile Lake and new vegetation grew up around the pond because of the changed ecology, said Fowler.
After the fish ladder proposal was made public, there were concerns about the vegetation and concerns that the project would create a lot of land surface disturbance and siltation, he said.
“It’s a great project, and I think it will come back, but it reached a point where the right consultant has to be there to bridge all of those cross-concerns and figure out how to accommodate all of them,” said Fowler.
In the meantime, the nonprofit legacy fund has partnered with Dartmouth College, whose master’s degree student, Matt Maclay, is advancing the rock fall study at Cannon Cliff and inspecting the large slope at the cliff base.
“He’s doing it in a very novel way,” said Fowler. “Aside from some studies that have gone on at Yosemite in California, I think this is the first time anybody’s done it in the East and the first time anybody’s done it the way he’s doing it.”
Maclay is using an industrial drone with a geo-referenced camera.
“He’s taking pictures of the cliff, not views of the cliff, so they can actually use the images,” said Fowler. “They’re 3-D images because of the geo-referencing and they can use that to create a map of the cliff, which would show the various joint structures and the difference in the composition of the granite and all the other things that contribute to rock fall.”
Fowler said the legacy fund and Dartmouth don’t yet know what the results will be.
“It’s an extremely novel project and the reason the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund got involved in it is because I was involved in the study the Old Man in the ’70s and in the ’80s when the highway got built.”
Fowler and Maclay will be at the site on Monday.
For the work, special permits had to be obtained, including from the state and the Federal Aviation Administration.
“It’s a carefully regulated study that he’s doing,” said Fowler. “The purpose is to see if a methodology can be developed that can be used to estimate the potential and then the frequency or rock fall from such cliffs as that one. The results of it would be useful for protecting the rock climbing community, but it would also be useful for highway departments worried about rock cuts along highways or rock cuts anywhere.”
Maclay’s study will also serve another use.
“There’s lot of studies in the Arctic now, like in Greenland, where the glacier is receding quickly,” said Fowler. “As it recedes, it’s exposing all of these rock cliffs that were under the ice, and a lot of the cliffs were being held up by the fact that the ice was right up next to them. Now that the ice is retreating, the rocks are coming off in pretty rapid fashion, and in some places, a pretty unsafe fashion for communities that might be below or otherwise susceptible to the rock slides. Then, there’s a whole round of secondary applications.”
He said that Dartmouth College is discussing a plan to seek larger grants for further research using the study method.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.